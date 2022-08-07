Raúl Jiménez was having a great preseason with Wolverhampton looking to be at the top for the next cycle, the Mexican striker wants his revenge after the previous year was a nightmare for him, however, this will have to wait because the ‘9’ suffered a knee injury and the forecast indicates that at least throughout August he will not be able to add minutes.
That being the case, Bruno Lage’s pack started the Premier League without the presence of the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ and the result was not at all favorable, since they started the season with a defeat and above all, the absence of a ‘9’ was noted within the to walk the team on the field, for which Wolves is getting ready to look for the arrival of an experienced striker.
The wolves will seek the transfer of Michy Batshuayi, a striker who belongs to Chelsea but who has no place in Tuchel’s plans. Lage wants a striker to cover the loss of the Mexican during his absence and to compete with Raúl when he is available and the best option on the market is the Belgian striker who has a lot of experience in the Premier League and is looking for accommodation. Negotiations would begin within the next few hours.
