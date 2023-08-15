In Manchester, the best chances are for guests who even claim a penalty in full stoppage time (which there seems to be). However, the three points go to the Red Devils thanks to a goal from the French centre-back

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato





Raphael Varane hadn’t scored a single goal in all of 2022-23, almost normal for someone who has to prevent goals from opposing forwards. On the first day of the new year, the French defender immediately scored, signing Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton and saving him from a bad impression. Yes, because Ten Hag’s Red Devils, who dream of challenging City and Arsenal for the title, went into clear difficulty against Wolves, who are starting to save themselves and have changed coaches 5 days before the start yet they had all the best opportunities , those with which to bring down United’s unbeaten run at Old Trafford which has lasted since last year’s first matchday. Not only did the Red Devils manage to save themselves, also thanks to saves by Onana (who was forgiven by the Var in the 96th minute for a dubious outing on Kalajdzic), but they still found a way to win three points anyway. See also The League started with figures that returned and millionaire investment in the VAR

the keys — Varane’s goal in the 76th minute covers the many distortions of the new United. Like the saves by Onana, who kept a clean sheet on his official debut with the new shirt, blocking Wovlerhampton’s repeated attempts in the final (6 total shots on goal for the guests, twice as many as the hosts), who adjusts his aim compared to too many mistakes at the start of the second half, including a post by Cunha from close range. Ten Hag, who still doesn’t have the former Atalanta Hojlund, who is out due to a back problem he suffered in the pre-season with the Nerazzurri, must first of all worry about inserting Mason Mount: the former Chelsea player started in the line behind the offensive reference point Rashford in the 4-1-4-1 of the Red Devils, but he never found the right position or the way to give United the creativity they needed. There is only the result to save in this game for the Red Devils, far from the racing level to which his coach wants to take them. Wolverhampton deserved more, much more, with Cunha a constant thorn in the side of the revisited United defense and Nunes good at carrying the ball in midfield. However, the goal was Wolves’ problem throughout last season and it still doesn’t seem to have resolved. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "New hull: more top speed while losing little handling"

the match — Bad first half, in which United held the ball but only shot once on goal and Wolverhampton created the best chances which both ended up narrowly wide. The missed goal in the first half seems to come after just 4′ of the second half, but Cunha sends from close range to the post instead of behind Onana. The visitors continued to have the best chances, but United scored in the 76th minute through Varane, who collected a nice cross from Wan-Bissaka at the far post. Wolerhampton try to comeback, but find Onana first and then the decision of the Var not to grant the penalty in the 96th minute due to the wrong exit of the goalkeeper on his way to a deserved draw.