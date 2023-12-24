Chelsea experienced a new disappointment this Sunday by losing 2-1 at Wolverhampton, in the last match of the 18th round of the Premier League.

With this eighth defeat of the league season, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino is left in a delicate situation. His team is tenth in the table with 22 points, 18 points behind the leader Arsenal and 17 from the podium, which is completed by Liverpool (2nd) and Aston Villa (3rd).

For its part, Wolverhampton rises from fourteenth to eleventh place, now equal on points with Chelsea itself and Bournemouth (12th). The three have ten points above the relegation zone, which is marked by Luton (18th).

This was the last Premier League game before Christmas Eve

In this Sunday's match, the only one on the English league schedule, the 'Wolves' opened the scoring thanks to the Gabonese Mario Lemina, who scored with a header from a corner kick taken by the Spanish Pablo Sarabia, in the 51st minute.

Matt Doherty, in the area, scored Wolverhampton's second already in the 90+3, after a huge error by the Chelsea defense, which left a ball dancing in the area.

EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR THE WOLVES! The ball was left floating to Doherty and he sent it to save to score the second goal against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/2qL9eKEC99 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 24, 2023

Frenchman Christopher Nkunku, who had entered the game in the 58th minute, pulled one back for Chelsea at 90+6, scoring with a header from Raheem Sterling's cross, but there was no time for the Londoners to avoid defeat.

Chelsea paid dearly for their mistakes in the first half, in which they had a high number of opportunities, but without aim.

This Sunday's match in Wolverhampton had been preceded by some controversy due to the protest of sectors of the fans and some protagonists of the duel when it was played on Christmas Eve. There had not been a Premier League match on December 24 since 1995.

The following day, the nineteenth, will be the last of the first round in the English championship and will be played from Tuesday to Thursday.

This Tuesday, on the traditional 'Boxing Day' of December 26, Liverpool travels to Burnley's field and Aston Villa visits Manchester United that same day.

Leader Arsenal, which has one point more than Liverpool and Aston Villa, will host West Ham (6th) on Thursday. Manchester City (5th), recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where they won the Club World Cup on Friday, beating Brazilian Fluminense 4-0 in the final, play on Wednesday at Everton's field (16th).

With AFP

