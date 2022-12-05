Raúl Jiménez is in the worst moment of his career. Since he suffered that skull fracture, the Mexican striker has never been the same again, his relevance within Wolverhampton has been very little, because at the same time his body has suffered muscle injuries that have not allowed him to have proof. . While, at the national team level, Raúl has ceased to be useful, since he has not been able to contribute for several months and this is shown by his painful participation in Qatar 2022, where he had few minutes on the field in which he did not contribute any.
In fact, his presence in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican team caused great annoyance within his club, as the team’s new strategist, Julien Lopetegui, criticized both Raúl and the Mexican team for bringing a footballer who was not in a sporting condition to attend a competition of said and assured that this could be counterproductive for the English team, for which, today there is already talk of the transfer of the Mexican.
Sources in England assure that the national player is not the type of striker that Lopetegui is looking for to get the team out of the relegation zone and the possible arrival of Matheus Cunha to the team would lead to the possible transfer of Jiménez in this same winter window. The initial position is on the part of the coaching staff, however, it would be supported by the wolves’ board of directors, since in this they understand that Raúl’s best times are over and they see his departure as necessary.
