The company will replace Castore, which had been the team’s partner since the 2021-2022 season

O Wolverhamptona Premier League club, announced on the 527th fair (27.jun.2024) a commercial partnership with Sudu, a sporting goods brand from Levy Merchandising. From the 2024-2025 season onwards, Sudu will be the official supplier of sports materials for the men’s, women’s and youth teams. Financial details and length of the contract were not disclosed.

The deal will see Sudu take on the responsibility of design, branding, production, in-house manufacturing and retail of the club’s match jerseys, as well as supplying training jerseys and casual wear. Sudu replaces Castore, which had been the club’s partner since the 2021-2022 season.

In addition to Wolverhampton, Sudu has expressed interest in expanding its partnerships to other sports teams and disciplines. The company already works with clubs such as Rangers, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Leicester City.

Joe Poole, Head of Partnerships at Levy Merchandising, said: “We are extremely proud to be associated with such a well-supported club like Wolves, with an incredible fan base and rich history. All of this inspired the 2024/25 line.”

“This innovative partnership allows us to collaborate and deliver exceptional value to both Wolves and their supporters. We have seen Premier League shirt prices rise consistently over the last few years.”

“Our philosophy is that a professional shirt should not cost 125 euros; that of Wolves will cost 80 euros. A replica shirt should not cost 80 euros; that of Wolves will cost 58 euros” Poole said.