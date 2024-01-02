Ai, a major collision this afternoon meant that Wolter Kroes had to do without his Mercedes S Cabrio for a while.

An accident is in a small corner. So, a nice cliché to open with. In this case we mean to say that even famous Dutch people are sometimes involved in accidents. And not those where all signs indicate that the celebrity in question considered himself higher than Dutch law. We are therefore not focusing on the question of guilt, but on the fact that Wolter Kroes' Mercedes S 560 Cabriolet was seriously damaged in an accident today.

Accident with Wolter Kroes

We previously wrote about an Audi SQ7 that the Viva Hollandia singer owned a few years ago. We cannot find out anywhere whether Kroes still has it, in any case he was now on the road with a Mercedes S 560 Cabriolet, almost 225,000 euros worth of car. Ironically, the car he hit (or vice versa) was an Audi Q7, but from a generation earlier.

Material damage

The result is significant material damage to both Wolter Kroes' S Cabrio and the Ipanema brown Audi Q7. Fortunately, that was it, because no one was injured. The cause has not been announced and further investigation by the police turned out to be unnecessary. Since this is an intersection with traffic lights, there is a chance that one of the cars ran a red light.

Both cars have been towed, given the caliber of car we are talking about, it seems that Wolter Kroes' car will soon be back on the road. Hopefully with slightly better weather, the roof can also be removed (or opened).

