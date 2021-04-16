Wolfwalkers, the film directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, brought back 2D animation in style. The Irish production presented us with a fantastic story with a lasting lesson in life in harmony with animals and the environment.

Its success has won over critics and thousands of viewers who marveled at the inspiring adventure. As if this were not enough, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) awarded the film for its contribution to the anti-species cause.

According to PETA, Wolfwalkers “challenges the toxic belief that humans are superior to other species, something Moore spoke to in an interview: ‘As an advocate for animal rights, I feel the current crisis is largely due to It starts with a broken and out of control attitude that we, as a global society, have developed towards animals, and the film talks about that on a certain level. ‘

It should be noted that Wolfwalkers: Wolf Spirit competes in the Oscars for best animated film, along with Onward, Over the moon, Soul and A shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon.

Wolfwalkers: Wolf Spirit – Official Synopsis

In an age when superstition and magic reign, wolves are considered a demonic force that must be eliminated. Robyn is a young apprentice who travels to Ireland with her father to eradicate the last group of cubs she meets, but the situation changes when Robyn saves Mebh. Their friendship takes her to know the world of the so-called Wolfwalkers, transforming herself into what her father has sent her to destroy.