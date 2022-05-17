Wolfstridedeveloped title OTA IMOM Studiostells the story of a trio of maladjusted men who reunited thanks to an old friend, GW, who passed away. Despite the lack of their leader, the group comes together to make a dream come true Rain City. Using a giant robot of unknown origin called Cowboy, they decide to compete for first place in a mecha competition called UGG, the Ultimate Golden God tournament. The narrative follows the perspective of Dominique Shade, a former yakuza who runs errands around town to get enough money to finance their tournament participation. By helping various people, she also ends up convincing some of them to help the team. However, as much as she tries to avoid it, his troubled past haunts him. Let’s find out together in this review if Wolfstride he managed to win us over or not.

Black and white mecha

The team pilot is Knife Leopard, ironically called Pineapple because of its hair. He’s a otaku dork Brazilian with a carefree mindset. On a completely different personality spectrum there is a dogman named Duque. He works as a team mechanic and acts like a grumpy old man despite his relatively young age. As the story progresses, the team will also include Peepooa robot annoying with censored language, and Nebraska, a young girl who left her home. However, many other Rain Town characters are essential for Cowboy to fight in the competition. One of them is ZZa “witchWhich sells parts and provides some free upgrades.

Get better parts it is one of the most critical aspects of the gameas it greatly affects performance. To get enough money to repair and upgrade the mecha we will be called to play minigamessuch as bathing cats, digging for treasure, collecting falling debris, and racing a bicycle. Much of the experience revolves around performing these minor tasks. It is only on specific dates that the players they will actually be able to use their mecha in battlealthough it will be possible to test the robot in virtual clashesin which we will try our builds without worrying about repairs. Victory means getting points for the next step as well as money And objects.

As for the battles, Wolfstride focuses entirely on the build chosen by the player. First, you need to upgrade Cowboy whenever you get the opportunity to get your hands on better parts for a higher expense, which equates to higher quality. The mecha has four areas (head, left arm, right arm and chest). Each of these parts has its own separate HP and functionality. The head allows the mecha to choose a target from the side of the enemieseach arm has different assigned abilities and the chest is the most vital, since contains the cockpit. If chest HP becomes 0, the player will lose. However, losing other parts will still jeopardize the fight. The same goes for enemies, which allows for multiple strategies. In reality, it is not difficult to achieve a quick victory by mainly aiming at the chest of the opponents, but some power-ups like the Shield could make this strategy excessively monotonous.

The other side of build customization is choosing Knife’s skills, divided into attacks, defense skills and those that require nanofluids. When choosing attack skills, it is essential to consider several factors, including range, ammo usage, which part they will be assigned to, reload time, and how much they cost in AP (action points). However, the skills related to the use of nanofluids are slightly different. Unlike the other skill variants, they do not cost AP and can be used only when the nano bar is full. They are mostly related to recovery, including the revival of the parties. Finally, players can also choose between different positions, affecting the morale of the Cowboy depending on the actions performed. There is also movement to keep in mind, limited by MP (movement points). These points also depend on the parts chosen and whether an enemy is occupying a seat.

As interesting as the concept of this peculiar battle system is, its balance is not well managed as a high-priced generic build will prove to be enough to get through more than half of the game without much difficulty. It’s fun, but it could have been a lot more complex. Even though the fight may turn out to be meager, there is little to dispute about the history and atmosphere. WolfstrideIndeed, it successfully evokes the feeling of classic anime series such as Cowboy Bebop. The real limitation of the title is that it does not have an Italian adaptationand therefore those who are not fluent in English may struggle to cope Wolfstridefull of written dialogues between the characters.

In Wolfstride we laugh and cry, and the various characters are easily recognizable and captivating. The color choice of the grayscale makes it look like Wolfstride a noir adventure, enhancing the already gray atmosphere of the title. Each character is flawed and full of regrets, which the player will begin to be aware of over time. The melodies and sound effects they are also a perfect complement for action, exploration, comedy and deeper moments. Wolfstride is a trendy RPG for people who love old school anime vibe like the aforementioned Cowboy Bebop or Ashita no Joe. Her story goes from blatantly comic to dramatic in the blink of an eye and manages to remain consistently compelling. While the gameplay could have offered even more variety, this is one title where the history and the atmosphere are sufficient to overcome some of its limitations.