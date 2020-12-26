Wout Weghorst is the life insurance company of VfL WolfsburgHow long he will continue to hunt goals for the wolves, however, is unclear. According to Sports pictureReporter Christian Falk is said to have set the association a pain threshold of 35 million euros.
In the summer of 2018, Weghorst moved from AZ Alkmaar to VfL Wolfsburg for 10.5 million euros. Under Bruno Labbadia, the 28-year-old immediately developed into a regular in the striker, and he is also seeded under Oliver Glasner; and by far the most important player. In the Bundesliga, Weghorst is VfL’s top scorer with nine goals, including his goals in the Europa League qualification and in the DFB Cup, he scored 13 times in 18 games. Last season he was there 20 times in all competitions, so the Dutchman is close to his record in the Wolfsburg jersey during the Christmas break.
The performance of the 1.97 meter tall striker, who is permanently present in the penalty area and as a wall player, arouses desire. In the summer, Tottenham Hotspur was said to be interested, but with the North Londoners Weghorst would primarily only be number two behind Harry Kane. The captain of the English national team is playing at an extremely high level this season, scoring 16 goals in 22 competitive games and providing 13 assists.
Nonetheless, Weghorst dreams of a move to the Premier League, as he did in October compared to the kicker revealed. Tottenham is said to have been more than just a rumor: “I was a candidate there,” he revealed.
Those responsible in the Autostadt do not want to rule out a sale of their top scorer. “If you get an offer where the profitability exceeds anything, then you will have to think about it,” explained managing director Jörg Schmadtke (quoted via goal).
A report from Sports picture According to the pain threshold should be between 30 and 40 million euros, Christian Falk recently specified this amount. Accordingly, he could leave Wolfsburg for 35 million euros – possibly in the winter transfer window.
