S.a sense of purpose that day was amazing. Whatever Josip Brekalo did, it led him into precisely those gaps between the opposing defensive team where a goal threat arises. “I played with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence,” said the man from the previous match day.

He scored three goals in VfL Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win against Union Berlin: It’s a feat that not every footballer can achieve in a Bundesliga match. Brekalo has special skills when he catches a good day. He can score three hits in one game or even zero hits in three games. Why? Because he’s a virtuoso player who doesn’t always work according to plan. And that’s exactly what makes it special.

The statistics that frame his grand entrance make you sit up and take notice. Brekalo is only 22 years old and last Saturday played his 100th Bundesliga game for VfL Wolfsburg. Since his engagement in the summer of 2016, for which the then VfL managing director Klaus Allofs was responsible, a wide variety of vocabulary has accompanied his career. Brekalo is optionally considered to be a noble talent, egocentric, exceptional talent, fickle and different player. He was courted by many top European clubs.

“Handle every criticism well”

Bringing him to Wolfsburg at the age of 18 was an exciting bet. It pays off more and more. In between, the transfer had raised questions. Brekalo was loaned to VfB Stuttgart and was slowed down by injuries. In the current season he is a regular player and then not, in the meantime he had to pause due to a corona infection. That sounds changeable, but it was clearly a success in the end. “Josip plays in third place in the Bundesliga. So it’s relatively high up, ”says Wolfsburg head coach Oliver Glasner.

The current highs of VfL Wolfsburg can be better explained with a strong collective than with the strengths of individuals. Glasner started in Wolfsburg in 2018 to make every player a little better every day. It works with Brekalo, even if he apparently needs a change from the carrot and the stick. Only a few weeks ago, VfL managing director Jörg Schmadtke spoke up in annoyance and recommended that the player concentrate more on the essentials. “You have to deal well with any criticism,” said Brekalo in an interview with Norddeutscher Rundfunk. “That either pulls you down or up. That pushed me. “

<br />



It should soon become clear how well Brekalo really feels at home at VfL Wolfsburg. Although he has signed an employment contract with Lower Saxony until the summer of 2023, his future in the association remains open. Expecting a clear commitment from him sounds appropriate at first glance. On the other hand, Brekalo will also want to know who will be his coach in Wolfsburg in the coming season.

“Show that we stand together”

For weeks, Glasner has been silent about whether he would like to come to terms with Schmadtke despite some differences or whether he has something else in mind, such as making use of a possible exit clause. Even after the game against Union Berlin, the Austrian was asked if he would like to refine his good work in Wolfsburg after a prospective advance into the Champions League. “The players deserve to be the center of attention. Not me, ”said Glasner. Is he moving to Eintracht Frankfurt? Or is he drawn to abroad? The head coach classifies such annoying questions as mood breakers and leaves them unanswered.

The Wolfsburg team initiated a clear and sensitive commitment to their good togetherness on their own. When Brekalo scored the first of his three goals against Union Berlin, the jerseys of injured colleagues Bartosz Bialek and William were waiting on the sidelines. The latter is loaned to FC Schalke 04. Both will be sidelined for months due to severe knee injuries. Brekalo and Co. held up the shirts with the names of Bialek and William demonstratively. “We wanted to show,” said Brekalo, “that we are all standing together.”