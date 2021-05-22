D.He avoided the turbulent celebrations in the changing room. It was extremely loud and funny there when the VfL Wolfsburg players celebrated their entry into the Champions League. But wouldn’t Jörg Schmadtke, the father of the surprising success, have belonged in the middle of this fragrant turmoil? “In situations like this, I haven’t lost anything with the team. The cabin is team sovereignty. The players have to do their thing. Preferably completely unobserved, ”says the managing director of VfL Wolfsburg Fußball GmbH. Schmadtke prefers to shine in the dark. Weird, analytical, different. His keen sense of what makes ambitious professionals tick makes him one of the most successful thought leaders in the industry at the moment.

Many prominent men before him were allowed to try it with significantly more money. Whether Felix Magath, Dieter Hoeneß or Klaus Allofs: They tried with full force and financial strength to turn VfL Wolfsburg, which is supported by the Volkswagen Group, into a really big number. The fact that Schmadtke succeeded in making another entry into the premier league of football after 2009 and 2015, despite significantly less noise and money, remains linked to a curiosity.