M.an could reduce the great duel to the usual. But this game is about much more than just table positions one and two. When the soccer women of VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich are fighting for the top spot and basically for the title, vision is also required. “I don’t want to swap with FC Bayern,” says Wolfsburg sports director Ralf Kellermann.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The rebelling Munich women were still the best German team a few weeks ago, but were eliminated in the Champions League and the DFB Cup. On Sunday (kick-off at Eurosport at 1 p.m.), the top game in Wolfsburg is the last chance for a title and, as a result, a lot of money is at stake. A reform of the Champions League will intensify the already explosive race between Wolfsburg and Munich.

More games, more income, more attention: In theory, these are great prospects for international women’s football. In the Champions League, there will be a group stage analogous to the men from the 2021/22 season. The fact that a total of 24 million euros will be distributed is of particular interest to those clubs that are immediately represented in the group stage. It can only be one team from Germany.

There’s a lot going on on Sunday

The championship runner-up has yet to pave his way to the big booking items by winning against strong competition in a qualifying round. The chance of an early failure is free. “Both squads are designed to play the Champions League. Many talents wouldn’t play in Wolfsburg if we weren’t aiming for participation in the Champions League, ”explains VfL thought leader Kellermann.

The game on Sunday is indeed about the fundamental perspective for both clubs. A crackling sound can be felt accordingly. Kellermann tries to respond to declarations of war from Munich with moderate tones. He leaves it at sharp remarks, while the current league leaders appear more courageous. “It is our aim to be top international with our female soccer players and number one in Germany. We are making great strides towards this goal, ”says Herbert Hainer, President of FC Bayern Munich. These are clear words before a guest appearance at a club that has dominated national women’s football for a decade and has secured six of the last ten titles as German champions.

How should one call the treatment of the rivals who fight for fame in German women’s football in a direct duel? There is talk of friendships away from the field. From an encounter at eye level. Of respect instead of resentment. The best players on both sides know each other through joint appearances in the national team. It is an affront to some that people in Munich have been thinking and planning more than in Wolfsburg for some time.

Alexandra Popp in particular can get upset about it. She was annoyed and annoyed that there has recently been increasing talk of a changing of the guard. The goalscorer of VfL Wolfsburg and the DFB selection usually manages to derive a good portion of anger and aggressiveness from cheek and injustice. A win against Munich is enough for Wolfsburg to move up to the top of the table for the first time this season. The mental warm-up for the game should now be done for Popp and Co.

<br />



In the long run, the question remains what the race between Wolfsburg and Munich will really bring. In the duel with the European competition, the top German clubs are overtaken by clubs from England on the right. There, women’s football is marketed much more aggressively and successfully, which enables a better starting position for transfers.

At VfL Wolfsburg, they want to reposition themselves in view of the unevenly distributed financial strength. In the time after head coach Stephan Lerch, who is moving to the junior division at TSG Hoffenheim this summer, they want to increasingly rely on national talents up to Asse. How does VfL sports director Kellermann put it so nicely? “We want to emotionalize talents for VfL Wolfsburg who do not focus on financial issues.”