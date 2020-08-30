WOLFSBURG

In Wolfsburg’s showcases they have not seen a new Champions League trophy since 2014, with two finals lost to the French giant in 2016 and 2018. Of course, with two titles, the Germans have been, along with Potsdam (2010), the only ones that have interrupted Lyon’s dominance in these ten years. The German team has been undefeated for 40 games since losing 2-4 to Lyon in March 2019 in the Champions League quarter-finals.

AS to follow: Harder. Captain and emblem of this Wolfsburg, she wants to win the treble tonight. Against Barcelona, in the semifinals, she did not have her best day, but today she hopes to meet again with this goal. Later, you will see if you hear any of the succulent offers on the English market …