At the start of the new year stands for VfL Wolfsburg a difficult away game on the program. The Lower Saxony are at on Sunday afternoon Borussia Dortmund to guest. The Wolves have not won any of their last ten competitive games against BVB. Coach Oliver Glasner knows about the difficulty of the task, but was also optimistic before the duel with the runner-up.
“Borussia Dortmund is at the top of the Bundesliga in many areas,” emphasized the VfL coach at the press conference on Friday. The BVB not only create a lot of chances to score, but also have a lot of possession and outstanding passing rates. “We really need a top performance if we want to take something with us,” said Glasner. In Dortmund, a cohesive team performance is also essential. “But it is our strong team spirit that sets us apart,” the Austrian clarified.
“We want to build on the good performances from the autumn and prove in Dortmund that we can score points there and maybe even win,” said the 46-year-old, who sees his team in good shape. After a few corona cases before Christmas, Glasner was happy “that there were a lot more players on the training field this week. It’s good that we have more options again,” said the trainer.
However, the wolves are not yet completely free of corona. Replacement keeper Pavan Pervan is canceled due to the corona. In addition to the goalkeeper, the ex-Dortmund Maximilian Philipp is also not available. “He sustained a muscle injury on Wednesday and will be absent,” said Glasner. “That is of course particularly bitter for him because he was really looking forward to the duel with his ex-club.” Jerome Roussillon, who is still behind in training after his corona infection, is also not an option for the guest appearance in Dortmund. Glasner wants to decide at short notice whether Maxence Lacroix will be in the squad after the quarantine has ended.
Against BVB, the VfL coach should fall back on his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 system. In the back four in front of goalkeeper Koen Casteels, Marin Pongracic and John Anthony Brooks are expected to form the central defense. Paulo Otavio is again representing Roussillon in the left-back position. Ridle Baku is expected on the other side.
In the central midfield, captain Josuha Guilavogui, who also suffered from Corona and was able to work again, Maximilian Arnold and Xaver Schlager could begin, with the latter likely to take on the more offensive part. Renato Steffen and Josip Brekalo are hot candidates for the two offensive flanks. In the attack center there is no way past top striker Wout Weghorst.
Casteels – Baku, Pongracic, Brooks, Paulo Otavio – Guilavogui, Arnold – Steffen, Schlager, Brekalo – Weghorst
