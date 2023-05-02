Et was a final phase with many mistakes, tormenting cramps and gripping moments. The football women of VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal London fought a fight to the death, which the Germans won. After a 2-2 win in the first leg, they won the second leg at Arsenal London 3-2 after extra time.

Pauline Bremer, brought on for extra time, scored the decisive goal in a remarkable game just before the final whistle. The early deficit caused by a goal by Stina Blackstenius was offset by Jill Roord’s equalizer and the interim lead thanks to Alexandra Popp. But after a headed goal by Jennifer Beattie, the game went into extra time, in which the Wolfsburg team had the happier ending.

Another sold-out stadium where the men usually enjoy home advantage. Again a wonderful atmosphere with lots of applause. The clash between Arsenal Women and VfL Wolfsburg attracted 60,053 spectators to the north London stadium. And on the lawn it became clear again why women’s football is finding more and more followers at a high level.

In addition to the tactical finesse of the two teams, there were many dogged duels and tricky tasks for the referee. The video referee is also used in the women’s Champions League for good reasons – and was able to play his part shortly after the start of half-time so that an already enthusiastically celebrated goal for Arsenal was not recognized due to an offside position.

The courageous action of the Wolfsburg women was also an escape to the front. Head coach Tommy Stroot’s side were keen to make up for a failure at national level. In the Bundesliga, the series winner runs the risk of not being able to catch up with leaders Bayern Munich. In the DFB Cup, a final victory on May 18 against SC Freiburg would no longer be standard.







What VfL is missing after winning the Champions League in 2013 and 2014 is an international exclamation mark. And everything was given for that in the second leg at Arsenal. Especially Lena Oberdorf in midfield and Dominique Janssen as head of defense did not shy away from a duel. Unlike in the first leg, when the Wolfsburg women lost their courage and will after a 2-0 lead, this time the game continued until the end. The flight forward leads to Eindhoven. The final of the premier class between Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona is scheduled for June 3rd.