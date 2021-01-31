VfL Wolfsburg beat SC Freiburg 3-0 and moved up to third place in the Bundesliga. The Wolves seized a physically and tactically shaped game early on and deservedly won against Freiburg.
The initial phase in Wolfsburg, initiated by a light show that – without a spectator – seemed quite strange, was more of a challenging game of chess than football. And yet handsome. A corner of Wolfsburg, in which the leather in the Freiburg sixteen turned into a billiard ball, finally landed at Brooks, who netted the lead for the home side after 21 minutes.
Up until then, Wolfsburg was optically but not necessarily superior. Over the entire course of the game, Freiburg also collected one or the other chance that either the well-disposed Kasteels or the Wolfsburg crossbar prevented. Wolfsburg scored the goals instead: Wout Weghorst, in an inimitable manner, in the 39th, and Yannick Gerhardt for the decision in the 86th minute of the game.
With the well-deserved victory – the third in a row, by the way without conceding a goal – the wolves climb to third place in the Champions League, only three points behind RB Leipzig. Freiburg, meanwhile, is settling into a good ninth place.