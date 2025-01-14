The Bundesliga continues its course and this Tuesday January 14

They will measure their strength in the Volkswagen-Arena stadium

Wolfsburg and B. Mönchengladbach

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Wolfsburg comes into the match having faced Hoffenheim and B. Dortmund while B. Mönchengladbach played their last Bundesliga games against Bayern München and Hoffenheim. After the match against B. Mönchengladbach, Wolfsburg will play against Bayern München and Holstein Kiel. For its part, B. Mönchengladbach will play against B. Leverkusen and VfL Bochum.

Wolfsburg – B. Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Volkswagen-Arena stadium, Wolfsburg occupies the position number 10 of the Bundesliga standings with 24 points, while

B. Mönchengladbach occupies the position number 11 of the table with 24 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Bundesliga standings.

So far, in the Bundesliga Wolfsburg has a record of 33

goals in favor

and 28

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 3 drawn and 6 lost. B. Mönchengladbach comes into the match having scored 25 goals and conceded 21, which has translated into 7 games won, 3 drawn and 6 lost.

So far in the championship, Wolfsburg has achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses at home, while B. Mönchengladbach has achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the Bundesliga goalscoring and assist tables before the match between Wolfsburg and B. Mönchengladbach.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Bundesliga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Wolfsburg and B. Mönchengladbach today

The match between Wolfsburg and B. Mönchengladbach corresponding to the day Matchday 17 of The Bundesliga takes place today, Tuesday, January 14, at the Volkswagen-Arena. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, Wolfsburg’s schedule, B. Mönchengladbach’s schedule and Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.