A reporter from the WDR television channel happened to be on the same train and reported the incident.
“VfL Wolfsburg expressly apologizes for the unprofessional and inappropriate behavior of its players and in particular the staff of the Deutsche Bahn for the disrespectful behavior, which has never happened before and is also not in line with the usual behavior of the team,” the club wrote in a statement on its website. “It is in no way compatible with the values of VfL Wolfsburg.”
Coach Niko Kovac also punitively addressed the team, the club reports. Wolfsburg will play the away game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is under contract.
