Wolfsburg, where the Volkswagen car manufacturer has its headquarters and the largest car plant in Europe, maintains faith in this company that will assume template reductions of up to 35,000 people from here to 2030 and that S sImmbolizes the complications of the industrial sector of a German economy that adds two consecutive years in recession.

The Volkswagen brand is the flagship of the Volkswagen group, but worries in Germany about its poor performance.

“The situation is difficult, as of July of this year they say that fixed contracts may be terminated“A young man who wants to maintain anonymity tells Efe because he takes a professional training course in Volkswagen.

In 2024, Volkswagen sold 4.8 million vehicles, 1.4 % less than in 2023, of which 383,100 were electric, 2.7 % less than the previous year.

The evils of the German industry, a sector that represents the fourth part of the German GDP, is one of the issues that encourage the German electoral campaign, and in Wolfsburg they are unavoidable.

Here Some 128,000 people live and it is estimated that up to 90,000 people, inhabitants of the city and its surroundings, They work directly or indirectly for the Volkswagen factory.

UWE, a retiree who worked for the car manufacturer, believes that “the current situation is difficult, but it was also difficult in the past.”

While hurrying a cigarette, he says he is optimistic, despite the German economic recession and international uncertainty.

“The company has changed for good,” UWE says while waiting for a bus in front of the Wolfsburg train station, where Volkswagen facilities, built next to the city in 1938, extend about 6.5 square kilometers.

Freezo in China

Volkswagen’s efforts to a complicated international market for the strength of the Chinese electric car or Energy difficulties for the consequences of the Russian war against Ukraineamong other factors, they led the company’s management to break a taboo in the late 2024, as they raised the closure of several plants in Germany.

This scenario was avoided thanks to the fact that employer and unions recently achieved an agreement that provides, however, the reduction of the workforce in about 35,000 employees from here to 2030.

“We have an agreement that guarantees employment, Now it’s Volkswagen to present new attractive models, such as a cheap electric car, to look at the future, “said Markus Sievers, IG-Metall trade unionist, the main union in the company and the industrial sector.

In 2023, Volkswagen, which gives its name to the Volkswagen Group consortium that brings together a dozen brands, launched a savings program of up to 17,000 million euros until 2026 for its flagship brand.

The German economy drags Volkswagen

Many of the company’s problems are due to the fall in demand in China, where Volkswagen cars represented 19 % of the market in 2019 and became 12 % in 2023.

He also plays against growing international protectionismwhose maximum expression is the tariff offensive of US President Donald Trump.

But, according to the economist and academic specialized in the Ferdinand Düdenhoffer automotive industry, there are exclusive factors of Germany that explain the evils of Volkswagen.

“The measures that Volkswagen has taken against the crisis are adequate. But His problems are not just a Volkswagen problem, it is a problem from Germanywhich needs economic sanitation, “says Efe Düdenhoffer.

“Germany has a problem with infrastructure, the roads are wrong; there is too much regulation; the fiscal system is also bad and energy costs. And benefits, “he abounds.

Just a bad phase?

Cupra, a Spanish brand of the Volkswagen Group, is another example of successful products of the Volkswagen and Eric group, a customer of the consortium, spoke with Efe before collecting a model whose central headquarters is in Martorell (Barcelona) in Wolfsburg.

“I pick up a Born Cupra, electric, I am looking forward to seeing how the electric transformation is doing and how the car works cold. I do it a bit to support the Volkswagen group,” he explained before heading to the city of the car, where the clients of The company can collect its new vehicles with a visit to a company theme park.

“There are good and bad phases for companies, now it is bad for electrical transformation and the energy crisis,” he added.

Manfred, a retiree who waited for the train with his wife in front of the Volkswagen factory says not to see the situation so critical. “You have to look at the future,” he concludes