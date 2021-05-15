ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Union’s candidacy for chancellor for the 2021 federal election remains explosive. According to one thesis, Markus Söder only accepts because he expects Armin Laschet to lose.

Munich – Around 32 kilometers south of the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich, the Isar meanders in front of the magnificent panorama of the foothills of the Alps. Here, in Wolfratshausen, they met once, in 2002, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Edmund Stoiber (CSU), then Prime Minister of the Free State.

You, Merkel, gave him, Stoiber, the candidate for chancellor of the Union over breakfast. Allegedly to appease the rebellious CSU at the time. To this day, they tell each other the anecdote between the sister parties, but in different versions. One version is that Merkel let her Bavarian adversary run into defeat in the 2002 Bundestag election. Allegedly knowing what’s coming.

K-Question of the Union (CDU / CSU): Does it go with Markus Söder and Armin Laschet like with Angela Merkel and Edmund Stoiber?

And so make loud n-tv.de These days in political Munich the name of the town of 18,000 souls was circulating again, changed to the code word “Wolfratshausen 2”. The thesis in the guest article by publisher Wolfram Weimer is that Söder also wants to let his rival run into the allegedly inevitable defeat.

Weimer had just recently interviewed the Bavarian Prime Minister at the Ludwig Erhard Summit organized by his publisher. Most recently, however, the polls were extremely bad for Armin Laschet and the CDU / CSU. According to representative surveys by RTL / n-tv, the Union only comes in at 23 percent, and is thus well behind the Greens (28 percent)

Federal Parliament election 2002 Leading candidate of the Union (CDU / CSU): Edmund Stoiber (CSU) instead of Angela Merkel (CDU) Top candidate of the SPD and Federal Chancellor: Gerhard Schröder Percent of the vote – SPD: 38.5 percent (formed a red-green coalition) Percent of the vote – CDU / CSU: 38.5 percent (remained in opposition)

And Söder? After the recently polarizing power struggle between the two sister parties, withdrew a little and concentrated at least ostensibly on his home power in the Free State and the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic in Bavaria.

“The Chancellor has always given me the advice throughout the entire time that the wiser one does not go through with it,” said the 54-year-old Franconian ambiguously at the current Ludwig Erhard summit in Munich, on which Söder, among other things, was having talks Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) led.

Bavaria’s Markus Söder (CSU): Continue teasing the K question in the direction of Armin Laschet and the CDU

In a marginal press statement, there were usual taunts from Munich in the direction of politics in the German capital. “Vienna is not Berlin, Austria is often more flexible, I admire that. Quite apart from the fact that Sebastian is doing a great job, “said Söder, who, on the other hand, did not even congratulate Laschet when the Union’s candidacy for chancellor was announced. Is he now doing it like Merkel? And sees his chance in the K-question at a later date, as in the analysis of n-tv.de called?

Söder deliberately did not put everything on one card, writes author Weimer and refers to information from the CSU. As an indication, he cites that the Franconian refrained from being elected through the parliamentary group.

Rather, his calculation is that he will automatically become the Union’s candidate for chancellor for the federal election in 2025 if Laschet loses the election this autumn. What Söder not only thinks possible, but ultimately prophesied in a nonchalant way. In an interview with the BR on April 12th, he warned his party friends from the CDU and CSU against a loss of government participation – “for years, maybe more than a decade”.

CDU and CSU: Chancellor Markus Söder only four years later?

Chancellor Markus Söder by detour? This is how it could happen – if the alleged or alleged Bavarian plan with the spectacular code name “Wolfratshausen 2” really works.

Because: According to the youngest INSASurvey (as of May 11th) on behalf of picture came the Union under Chancellor candidate Laschet to 25.5 percent – and pushed past the Greens (23.5%) in favor of the voters. What Edmund Stoiber would say about it … (pm)