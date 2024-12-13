Former national ski jumping coach Wolfgang Steiert has died at the age of 61. This was confirmed by the German Ski Association (DSV). In the role of home trainer, the Black Forest native led Martin Schmitt and Sven Hannawald to World Cup and Olympic gold during the heyday of German ski jumping. “Our thoughts and our sympathy go out to his family in these difficult times,” said the DSV. In 2003, Steiert was promoted to head coach after Reinhard Heß was removed from power, but was dismissed after a year without any major successes. From the end of 2004 to 2010, as a national coach, he led the Russian jumpers to the top of the world. In November 2010, the father of two daughters returned to the German Ski Association and worked as a national coach at the Furtwangen ski boarding school.