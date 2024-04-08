So you can read these memoirs: Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel, separated only by the seven years of Gerhard Schröder's red-green government, made use of a talented CDU politician and each ruled for 16 long years as chancellor. Two strokes of luck for Wolfgang Schäuble. But you can also read the book differently: It was a stroke of luck for Kohl and Merkel that there was this Wolfgang Schäuble, without whom they would not have made it this long.

Three times it was he himself who could have overthrown them. But only once was he actually willing to do it. That was in 1997 – before the 1998 federal election, when it was clear that Kohl would lose to Schröder. Schäuble told him this bluntly in private and was prepared for Kohl to hand over the candidacy to him. But it didn't happen that way, Schäuble flinched, and the relationship with Kohl, already vulnerable to crises, was nevertheless completely broken. The donation scandal three years later, after Kohl's fall, was only the final act in this tragedy.

Merkel left her minister out in the cold

Schäuble did not want to take part in two putsch plans. The first time, months before the legendary Bremen CDU party conference in 1989, Heiner Geißler, still general secretary, asked him to join a group around Lothar Späth and Kurt Biedenkopf that wanted to overthrow Kohl. Schäuble leaves it open exactly when that was, but he refused.

And it wasn't just world events that contributed to Kohl being able to move on and become Chancellor of Unity. The second coup attempt came after the refugee crisis of 2015, when Edmund Stoiber, already out of office, incited him to overthrow the Chancellor. Schäuble declined both times for personal reasons (“loyalty”), but also for strategic reasons – a stab in the back, he believed, would have caused serious damage to the CDU.



Two who determined Schäuble's life: Helmut Kohl and Angela Merkel. Photo from the time of the donation scandal

:



Image: dpa



Schäuble does not go into detail about the next attempt to replace Merkel early. That was under the party leadership of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who made an attempt to do so during her time as Defense Minister, but was rejected in a similar way to Schäuble's rejection of Kohl.







“Merkel was a stroke of luck,” writes Schäuble, who made her general secretary in 1998 during his short time as CDU leader. However, here too, after years of close cooperation, the rift was not quite as severe as in Kohl's case. The reason for this was not, as one would think, refugee policy or the Greek crisis, but because Merkel left her finance minister, who together with Olaf Scholz (then mayor of Hamburg) had come up with a bold federal-state tax reform, out in the cold in front of everyone .

Schäuble notes several times in his book that leadership, as he understands it, was not Merkel's thing. Not in the refugee crisis, in which he blames her for not approaching Turkey quickly enough to conclude a refugee agreement; not in the Greek crisis, in which their line seemed too willing to compromise and not visionary enough – Schäuble mourns, among other things, his idea of ​​a European monetary fund.

What is remarkable about Schäuble's portrayal of the refugee crisis is that, although he supports Merkel in her humanitarian, we-can-do-optimism, he accuses her of not giving the Germans “pure wine”.

Surprise at Merkel's lack of interest in the CDU

What I mean is: Merkel neither had the courage to say that she was putting a strain on the country with her policies, nor did she have the strength to show understanding for the resulting criticism. In the end, Schäuble considered them “resistant to advice,” which is what he could have said about Kohl’s late phase, although in this case – despite all the hatred, as one has to call it, which Schäuble allows to see through – the recognition of historical achievements far outweighs them.