Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble spoke to the Tagesspiegel about mistakes in the reunification process. The former West German negotiator in the unification treaty said, “We haven’t put ourselves in the shoes of the people who have lived for 40 years in another part of Germany, and also in this other state. We did not understand sufficiently what completely different experiences the East Germans had. “

He also said, “As a West German you learn more and more that in 1990 we apparently believed we knew how to do it. Democracy worked wonderfully for us. “

Sabine Bergmann-Pohl, the president of the first and last freely elected GDR People’s Chamber and thus also the last head of state of the lost country, replied: “You just have to put yourself in the shoes of people who previously lived under a cheese dome, where the state did everything for she has regulated. That changed abruptly in 1990. People were released and were not prepared for it. But I can no longer hear people telling me that things should have been slower back then, that people should have been prepared. All nonsense.”

Regarding the refugee crisis, she said, “There are good arguments why we cannot take in all refugees. There are so many do-gooders here who want a better and more beautiful world overnight. But we don’t live on cloud nine. “

In the conversation that took place on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Tagesspiegel, both spoke about the current state of the press. Schäuble said: “There is already a strong trend towards mainstream in public opinion, even in published opinion. This has to do with the incredible amount of information and the information race. It is becoming more and more difficult to choose which messages I perceive and record. But it takes a focus. It remains the job of the press to help. Objective versus scandalous – you have to try to mobilize resistance forces if you don’t want to end up in the mainstream. “

