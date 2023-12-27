AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/27/2023 – 10:07

Wolfgang Schäuble, former German Finance Minister, staunch defender of fiscal rigor during the euro zone debt crisis and central figure in his country's politics for decades, has died at the age of 81.

The conservative, deputy for more than 50 years and member of the CDU, the party he presided over in the late 1990s, passed away on Tuesday (26) night, after fighting cancer for several years, reported the newspaper Bild.

Paraplegic after an attack in 1990, he was one of the protagonists of German politics over the last three decades and ended his long career as president of the Chamber of Deputies between 2017 and 2021.

From 1984 onwards he was minister at various times, in particular in the Interior and Finance portfolios, first with Chancellor Helmut Kohl and then with Angela Merkel.

“Wolfgang Schäuble influenced our country for more than half a century, as a deputy, as a minister and as president of the Bundestag. Germany loses an acute thinker, a passionate politician and a combative democrat”, wrote the head of the German Government, Olaf Scholz, on the social network X.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, praised “one of the most influential European leaders of his generation”.

– Intransigent with southern Europe –

The conservative politician, who used a wheelchair to travel, worked in favor of the treaty of reunification of the two Germanys in 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Schäuble became well known for his role as Merkel's finance minister starting in 2009. In office, he embodied the fiscal rigor advocated by Berlin and adopted an uncompromising tone toward countries affected by the eurozone debt crisis, including Greece and Spain.

He made many enemies in Greece with his inflexibility in demanding cuts in public spending and salaries, as well as the privatization of assets, to remedy a debt crisis that caused the impoverishment of the population and a 25% drop in Greek GDP.

In 2015, Schäuble even proposed Athens leaving the eurozone.

The news of his death generated less than complimentary comments in Greece. Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, a former member of the far-left Syriza party who negotiated with Schäuble in 2015, criticized him for having defended “violent austerity”.

Schäuble played a tough role without hesitation and did not hesitate to lecture neighboring countries, in a moralizing tone, about their “duties”. The attitude was also applied in his management within Germany, with disgust at the idea of ​​any possibility of a deficit.

– Friend of France –

Born in Freiburg, on the border with France, the conservative was a tireless defender of the alliance with France and European construction.

At the end of the 1990s, Wolfgang Schäuble presented the idea of ​​a “hard core” of pioneering states, which could move forward more quickly with European integration. The idea was materialized with the creation of the single currency, the euro.

He was also critical of parties at the extreme ends of the political spectrum. In the 2017 French presidential election he declared support for liberal Emmanuel Macron, who contested the second round against ultra-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The great frustration of his career was not having been head of Government. Despite being tipped in the late 1990s to succeed Helmut Kohl as chancellor, he was overtaken by Angela Merkel after an illegal financing case that affected the party.