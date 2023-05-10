Wolfgang Porsche is a billionaire and painter, was a Waldorf student and has a farm. And he is the most powerful man in the VW Group. This Wednesday he will be 80 years old – it’s far from over for him.

Wolfgang Porsche’s family has a long-standing connection to Mallorca. His brother Hans-Peter had already fulfilled a dream there in the 1980s when he had a top-class golf course built, with 18 holes and a picturesque view over the Bay of Alcanada in the north-east of the Germans’ favorite island.

Wolfgang Porsche was also recently back on Mallorca, albeit in the west – and made headlines in the yellow press with his wife at his side. After filing for divorce from his third wife, he traveled to Leiningen with Gabriela Prinzessin zu Leiningen, a well-known figure in high society. The two have known each other for years, according to those close to Porsche. And the princess, who was previously in a relationship with several other billionaires, gives Porsche “another spring fever in the autumn of life,” wrote the “Bild” newspaper about the couple.