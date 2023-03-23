The 79-year-old billionaire would have decided to end the marriage, because his wife would no longer be independent

The German-Austrian manager and billionaire Wolfgang Porschemember of the founding family of the luxury car brand of the same name, he filed for divorce from his wife Claudia Hübner motivating the choice to end the marriage with the dementia that would have affected the woman.

Porsche files for divorce — According to the grandson of the founder of the well-known luxury car brand, the disease would have helped to completely change the woman’s personality74 years old, to the point of having consequences also on the life of the couple. In addition to the paperwork for separation, Wolfgang Porsche, 79, in the meantime would also start a new relationship.

Porsche’s wife’s illness — German-Austrian billionaire Wolfgang Porsche and his wife Claudia Hubner they have been together since 2007 and got married in 2019. A source close to the family reportedly told the Daily at the Mirror that the disease that struck Hübner “it would have made cohabitation impossible for her and her husband”. As reported by the Daily Records “Claudia Hübner former adviser to the German government, has not been able to move independently for months“, the woman also “would have lived with her daughter for almost two years” and “has four 24-hour assistants who have been hired to take care of her”. The German media also report that the separation practices would have already been started for months and that Porsche would start dating another woman. See also Wrc Rally Safari Kenya: Toyota's poker, Rovanpera wins

who is Wolfgang Porsche — Wolfgang Porsche is a manager and member of the well-known family Porsche. He is a shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Porsche AG. The youngest son of Ferdinand Porsche and Dorothea Reitz, he is the younger brother of Ferdinand Porsche, the designer of the Porsche 911. Before his marriage to Claudia Hübner, Porsche he was married to director and screenwriter Susanne Bresser (with whom he had two children) from 1988 until their divorce in 2008. Two children were born from the relationship with Bresser. The assets of the family business are estimated to be around £18 billion, or over 30 billion dollars.