Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Press Split

A veteran says goodbye: Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp said goodbye to his retirement with an emotional speech and thanked his employees. The entrepreneur is visibly moved and looks back on five successful decades.

Burladingen – It was a farewell that was obviously not easy for him: Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp (81) addressed his employees with a final, emotional speech and thanked them for their time together. His speech is so emotional that it resonates even outside of Burladingen moved many people. On YouTube The video for the lecture made it to second place in the Germany-wide trends shortly after being uploaded and has already received almost half a million views after just 24 hours (as of December 22nd, 11:30 a.m.).

In the Trigema production halls, Grupp addressed his employees one last time. Behind him: His Ms. Elizabeth (57), daughter Bonita (34) and son wolfgang (32). After a brief explanation of the formalities, Grupp moved on to a part of his speech that visibly moved him emotionally. “Thank you for half a century,” said the entrepreneur, struggling to regain his composure. “I won’t forget all these years and decades.”

Wolfgang Grupp expresses special thanks to employees: “In good times and in difficult times”

“I will not forget all the years and decades”: Wolfgang Grupp said goodbye to his employees after 54 years with a moving speech. © Trigema/Youtube (photomontage BW24)

“I would like to thank you for the many years and decades that I was able to work with you and during which you supported me,” said Grupp. “I was pleased that I was able to work with you so pleasantly for 54 years – in good times and in difficult times.” As the applause rings through the halls, the entrepreneur tries once again to hold back his emotions – and promises in a trembling voice: “ I won’t forget all these years and decades.”

In his final sentence, the entrepreneur insisted on commenting on his upcoming farewell with optimism and confidence. Because, as he himself is aware, a new era is now dawning. “When one generation says goodbye and abdicates, then it goes without saying that the new generation briefly introduces itself with a few words and says what it plans to do in the next 50 years,” said the company patriarch before handing over the lectern to his son left over.

Wolfgang Grupp Junior talks about the Trigema legacy: “Great respect, but also a lot of joy”

Grupp Junior, who, together with his sister and his mother, had listened reverently to his father, proved right at the beginning of his speech that he was in no way inferior to the senior when it came to humor and repartee: Whatever they planned to do in the next 50 years, he could do now Say “not quite” at this point. “First of all, Bonita and I want to thank you, dear dad, for trusting us to put your life’s work in our hands. We take on this task with great respect, but also very, very much joy.”

81 years of Wolfgang Grupp: 20 photos that show the entrepreneur through the ages View photo series

He is looking forward to exciting challenges, says Grupp Junior. “Thank you for your trust. We look forward to working with you.” After him, his father took the stage one last time – which some people had probably already suspected: “Now I wish you a few days of reflection for the upcoming Christmas and lots of joy in the company Your family and above all the best health. And let’s not give up hope that our world might become a little more normal again.”

Wolfgang Grupp speaks to his employees with a trembling voice

With a trembling voice, Grupp spoke to the employees one last time: “Thank you for half a century that I was allowed to be with you.”

Grupp Trigema will become active on January 1st handed over 100 percent to his wife and children, but he won't withdraw completely. Despite officially ending his career he announced that he would remain with the company. From now on, however, the strategic decisions will be made by others: Wolfgang Grupp Junior and Bonita Grupp will lead the company in dual leadership and lead into the future.

At this point in time is Trigema without Wolfgang Grupp Hard to imagine for many people. Even if his views on the modern professional world, works councils or home offices are not approved by everyone, the entrepreneur was a constant for many. He was particularly highly valued for his commitment to Germany as a production location. But even if he retires from operational business, he will probably still be present in the company and beyond for a while: So The patriarch recently explained that he would remain visible in the company even after the Trigema handover and “sit there”.