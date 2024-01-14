Home page World

His fortune is estimated at around 100 million euros – but he doesn't believe that anyone is jealous of him: ex-Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp shows his wealth openly and without worrying about ill-wishers.

Burladingen – He is rich and successful – and nevertheless consciously seeks the public: The long-time Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp (81) stands by what he has. As he did in an interview with the Zollern Alb courier explains that he doesn't believe that anyone doesn't begrudge him his millions. Instead, he is convinced: “If you guarantee jobs and, above all, take responsibility for your employees and have never dismissed an employee for operational reasons, have never done short-time work and of course pay standard wages and more, then there is no envy!”

Although he is with his assets, which is estimated at around 100 million euros, can achieve many things that are denied to the majority of Germans, he says that he has never personally experienced any disfavor. That Trigema is still entirely produced in Baden-Württemberghe considers a plus point that many give him credit for.

“Avoid pointless luxury”: Wolfgang Grupp sees himself as “Swabian in nature”

In his private life, Grupp says he avoids “pointless luxury”. He is more of a “Swabian-minded person,” like the one opposite Focus said. That is According to his own statements, he has everything he needs in “top quality” – and also owns a helicopter. He also owns a villa with 25,000 square meters of garden and 45 meter long pool, which has already been seen on television. According to the entrepreneur, money alone cannot bring happiness.

In the summer of 2023, Grupp was part of a ZDF documentary entitled “Mensch Millionaire”, in which he spoke about the topic of wealth alongside other entrepreneurs and social media stars. Being born into an entrepreneurial family is both an opportunity and an obligation for Grupp. “Anyone who is successful can show it,” he says in the ZDF documentary.