Grupp is followed by two Grupps: Wolfgang Junior (l.) and Bonita Grupp (r.) take over the management of Trigema from their father (m.). © dpa/Bernd Weißbrod/Sebastian Gollnow (photomontage BW24)

They made it exciting for a long time. Now a decision has been made on the question of the Trigema legacy. Wolfgang Grupp’s children take over the management together.

Burladingen – The question of Trigema’s successor has been on the public’s mind for some time. “Bonita or Wolfgang Junior?” was the headline in the media – during Wolfgang Grupp Senior didn’t want to commit to a daughter or son as the company’s heir. Now there has been a surprising twist in the Trigema duel: the children are to lead the company in dual leadership in the future.

“I once said that I would prefer if a child took over so that they wouldn’t argue for the rest of their lives,” Grupp told him Daily Mirror. “The two get along well, but it could be that they get married and then strangers come to the company.” The Trigema boss obviously sees potential for conflict here. However, his plan doesn’t work for tax reasons. The gift tax would be significantly higher for a single successor. “That’s why I’m going to pass the company on to both children and my wife,” he says.

Wolfgang Grupp is convinced of his children as the new Trigema bosses: “I have no concerns”

There is no question in Grupp’s mind that the children will do well. “Both children already work in the company and manage their own departments. I have no concerns that they will continue to run the company well as dual leadership. My wife and I got that from them exemplified from a young age. My children are proud of their parents and of Trigema.” Successors other than his own offspring However, Grupp would not have considered it anyway. He himself is already the third generation to run the company – which makes it all the more logical for him to keep the company in the family.

Grupp will initially be there by the end of 2023 handed over all of his company shares to his wife. They then have six months to put the company into the hands of the children. According to Grupp, the short period of time is necessary in order not to have to pay inheritance tax twice. Grupp has apparently not yet planned a big party to mark his farewell. “Everything will be normal,” he says. “I’m handing over the company at the end of the year, but I will still continue to work at the company. But then I’m no longer in charge.”

Giving up control: Wolfgang Grupp appears relaxed

Grupp actually doesn’t seem like someone who likes to give up control. However, with regard to the company handover, he appears to be extremely relaxed. “It’s like driving a car,” he says. “When you drive my car, I tense up and watch how well you drive. But if you buy my car from me and drive off, I don’t care.” He’s still in charge – soon he won’t be anymore. “I wouldn’t hand the company over to my children if I didn’t have complete confidence that they would do it well.” Let the children take the wheel? “Never.”