Wolfgang Grupp is known for his direct manner. When his employees make mistakes, he approaches them directly and points them out – but also expects an apology in return.

Burladingen – It will soon be Textile company Trigema handed over to the fourth generation. Until that happens, however, he will continue to be the head of the company Wolfgang Grupp call the shots. Despite the approaching end of his career, the 81-year-old continues to speak out strongly in the media and speaks plainly about the economy and developments in the professional world. Most recently, the Burladinger was a guest speaker at motivational trainer Jürgen Höller’s “Business Secrets” event in Schweinfurt. There he sometimes talked about dealing with mistakes in his company.

Grupp is convinced: “The employee has nothing to do with problems that affect the company. He has to deliver full performance on the machine and I have to make sure everything else is right.” His company always has to be designed in such a way that he can have a “full overview” of it. That is also the reason why he continues to produce exclusively in Germany. This is the only way he can take full responsibility.

Wolfgang Grupp would never dream of leaving the field to others

“I would never produce in America or in a low-wage country like Turkey,” emphasizes Grupp. “Because then I have to rely on managing directors and they will always hold back problems.” So the managing directors would hide losses and instead try to sugarcoat everything.

Wolfgang Grupp cannot imagine Trigema production outside of Germany. © IMAGO/Erwin Pottgiesser

The Trigema boss apparently never dreams of leaving the field to others. Instead, he tries to identify and eliminate errors in his company himself. “I walk past an employee and say: The seam you are sewing is wrong! And since he knows that I have a hunch, he doesn’t defend the seam and doesn’t say: Mr. Grupp, that’s right.”

“You have to tell the employee clearly when they make mistakes”

In such a case, one thing is clear to the Trigema boss: the employee should answer for mistakes and apologize. “Defending mistakes is deadly,” appeals the entrepreneur. “But you have to tell the employee clearly when they make mistakes. And the employee needs to know that the boss has a clue. And then he apologizes for the mistake.” However, the employee is not allowed to repeat his faux pas.

“For me, problems have to be solved immediately,” explains Grupp. If he is asked to give a lecture, for example, he responds immediately instead of putting the request aside. “I’ll have to look at the request again tomorrow and think about it again. No! I’m too lazy for that! The advertising management comes to me, explains it to me, I’m in medias res – and then I can say straight away: yes or no.” As Grupp emphasizes, it was “very clear” to him that he would make a decision immediately.

“Quick decisions are very important”: This is how the Trigema boss organizes his company

Grupp also promotes short decision-making processes in his company by: had all the walls torn down in his administration’s office. The patriarch gathers all of his local employees around him – according to his own statements, because he constantly needs them. “We all sit together. Because we decide immediately.” He could bring the employee over immediately and ask him a question.

In his lecture, Grupp further explains: “When a customer calls and says: I need this and that. Then I ask my production: Can we do this in two or three weeks? Can we get between this? That will be decided immediately! And then he calls the customer and says: We’ll do it. That means a quick decision is very important.”

Trigema boss convinced: “People with big problems are failures”

According to the Trigema boss, there shouldn’t be any problems. “If someone comes to you and says he has a big problem, give him a big greeting from me: he is a big failure. Every big problem was once small – and if he had solved it as a small one, he wouldn’t have a big one.”