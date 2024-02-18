Home page World

The Swabian entrepreneur Wolfgang Grupp is actually considered to be extremely conservative. Now he surprisingly defends Economics Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party and criticizes former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Burladingen – It's a statement that comes from a conservative like Wolfgang Grupp probably wouldn't have expected it. In an interview with the stock market magazine The shareholder Former Trigema boss defends Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) – and lashes out violently against former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). When asked whether Habeck was one of the worst economic ministers in the country's history, Grupp replied: “I would never say that. I don't want to be in Mr. Habeck's position.” Mild words for someone who has often criticized politics and the government in the past.

It is “a difficult position” that Habeck finds himself in, said Grupp. “You know, it would be just like if I had to run a company with two brothers who want to do everything differently and constantly disagree.” According to Grupp, the cause of economic problems in the Federal Republic lies somewhere else: “The woman is to blame Merkel!” rages the entrepreneur. “She took over the CDU with 44 percent – ​​and, if I remember correctly, left them with 22 percent. If she had left the CDU with 40 or 45 percent, then we would have a sole government of the CDU or a coalition with the FDP – and then everything would look completely different!”

“I can’t blame Mr. Habeck at all”: Wolfgang Grupp makes a mild judgment on the Minister of Economics

When it comes to the question of the cause of economic problems, Wolfgang Grupp (center) clearly sees Angela Merkel as being to blame – and not Robert Habeck. © dpa/Henning Kaiser/Bernd Weißbrod/Jan Woitas (photomontage BW24)

As Grupp emphasizes, he “cannot blame Mr. Habeck at all.” The Minister of Economic Affairs has many problems that he has to solve – “but they are very difficult to solve in a three-party government”. When asked what he would do instead of the ruling politicians, Grupp replied: “I would – if I were Mr. Lindner, for example – dissolve the government immediately. Because nobody thinks anything of the government. Everyone wants the government to finally be dissolved.” Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has the opportunity to dissolve the government. “Then there will be new elections and then the CDU would probably be able to form the government with the FDP.”

Grupp said he doesn't understand why the government isn't being dissolved. “Because then we wouldn't have a three-party government, but rather a strong party in the CDU – and in my opinion also with the FDP – and then the appropriate economic policy could be made again.” As he believes, in that case there would no longer be many demonstrations. In his view, the economy, migration and other political issues are closely related. “I am sure that a CDU government under Friedrich Merz would implement a correct migration policy.”

Wolfgang Grupp calls for criminal foreigners to be consistently deported

When it comes to migration policy, Grupp has a clear opinion, which he shows using the example of his own company: “We have 30 different nationalities in our company family at Trigema. Foreigners are part of our company family, valued and everything. But if someone were to commit a crime here, they would no longer be a member of the company family within 24 hours!” Grupp is also calling for strict action against criminal foreigners in the federal government’s migration policy. “This is how it has to be: we value foreigners and welcome them. But if they commit crimes, you can't say they need to be protected. There’s no such thing!”

Wolfgang Grupp would only go into politics under very specific circumstances. However, he can clearly imagine how he himself would do politics: “I wouldn't rule with a hard hand, but with a fair hand,” he explains in the interview The shareholder. “If someone comes to me and says I should help him, I will help him. However, if he subsequently cheated on me, he would no longer have the right to have me help him. And then I have to treat him with a hard hand.”

Wolfgang Grupp has often dealt against Angela Merkel

Entrepreneur Wolfgang Grupp doesn't hold back with his opinion about former Chancellor Angela Merkel. © Imago/VIADATA/dpa/Fabian Sommer (photomontage BW24)

It is not the first time that the ex-Trigema boss has made negative comments about former Chancellor Angela Merkel and the policies of the current federal government. So He recently settled accounts with the Greens, FDP and SPD and blamed Angela Merkel for the CDU's collapse. While Grupp sometimes receives a lot of support online for his views, some others are critical of the way he sometimes expresses himself on political issues. This is what the Trigema boss explained in an interview with BW24that “the American” was controlling the Ukraine war in the background – and thus attracted a lot of criticism. A Political expert was shocked by the statement.