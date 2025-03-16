‘Wolfgang (extraordinary)’, a family comedy to break prejudices on autism

In just one week apart, the new Borja Cobeaga and Javier Ruiz Caldera films can be seen. The first will premiere on Friday 21 The aitas, while the second has done the same this weekend with Wolfgang (extraordinary). His coincidence in the calendar with two tapes that even appeal to the same audience also makes thinking about that generation of directors who were going to revolutionize the Spanish comedy in 2010.

Both debuted in the feature film in 2009. Cobaaga with Pagafantas; and Ruiz Caldera with Spanish Moviealthough his consecration would be in 2012 and 2013 when he chained two comedies such as Ghost promotion and Three more weddings. They were films that were clear their humorous referents, but that sounded fresh and different in Spain. It seemed that a time came from a certain renewal in Spanish cinema, where comedy has always been governed by very marked patterns of what works or does not work.

However, in 2014 a phenomenon created by Borja Cobeaga (along with Diego San José) arrived. It was called Eight Basque surnames And what happened later knows everyone. That comedy of cultural topics was the most grossing Spanish film in history in our country, and caused private chains to bet only on a type of comedy: the one that repeated the pattern of the ball written by Cobeaga and San José. So until the formula was exhausted from using it and Santiago Segura found another one, that of the family white comedy that has exploded in Father there is only one and its sequelae; in To every trainand that both Telecinco and Antena 3 continue to use.

Therefore, that both premiere two family comedies that leave the guidelines marked by the chains is good news. So much The aitas as Wolfgang (Extraordinary) They have their own personality, do not go to GAG constantly and do not treat adults (or children) as idiots. They have a rhythm, and a director behind that takes care of the material with which he works, and that shows.

Wolfgang (Extraordinary) It is the adaptation of a literary success that speaks of a ten -year -old child with an intellectual coefficient of 152 and disorder of the autistic spectrum that, after the death of his mother, is forced to live with his father, an actor who faces paternity suddenly. Although it might seem a commission, it was Ruiz Caldera who read the book by a friend’s advice and thought that there was “a superoriginal and different film that dealt with issues that are not common in Spanish cinema.”

He says that the novel is mandatory in many schools in Catalonia, and that is why the film was born in Catalan. This has been filmed, and although it also premieres in a folded way, its natural state is the Catalan language. That is why the director was surprised to enter Telecinco. “It is the first time that Telecinco makes a film in the Catalan language,” he recalls by desimging it as “unusual” and recognizing that the entrance of the chain and Universal caused the film to rise quickly.

Things that are childish and I feel fooled, because Tostones swallowed as familiar, because Javier Ruiz Caldera

– Filmmaker

Ruiz Caldera finds the right tone for the story, the one that makes the parents get excited and the kids do not get bored, and it may be their experience as a father who goes to the cinema with his daughters that has helped him achieve it: “They sell me as relatives things that are childish and I feel deceived, because you swallow tostones. Or that or they are descent comedies, that there are fun there, but I miss a cinema that in Spain has not become so much, that it is of a more European or the US indie, those films with a lighter appearance, with a leading child and that is accessible to them, but that undernest deep or even dramatic issues. ”

Here there are to choose, “autism, mental health or duel, which are told in a way that may seem light, but that will make parents see layers below.” Of course, without underestimating children. “They are smarter than we believe and sometimes we overprotect them in a bubble of themes. I would like something that I am seeing in some pass we have made, which generates a conversation later. Children ask their parents. What better than being able to watch a movie with your son, with your family and to be able to speak after the subject, that is what the cinema has, which you then have a journey home to be able to comment. That seems wonderful to me and that is what I did when I went to the movies with my parents, ”he recalls.

The coincidence with The aitas It goes beyond the links between the two as directors, since both films reflect on paternity. They are not a chaotic father like the one Santiago Segura plays in their films, but there is a look of two filmmakers who have been parents and who begin to talk about it in their films, something that until now did not appear in Spanish cinema. When Javier Ruiz Caldera is mentioned, the first thing that comes out is that this “should be more common.”





“As in recent years we have begun to see superpoting stories of how motherhood is managed, it is normal for those of us who are parents to tell how we live paternity, time management, conciliation … and not only from the perspective of the disaster father, the conflict can be on other issues. I think that right now, by generation and for what touches us on a personal level, we tell stories that challenge us, and surely it is what questioned me about the novel and that is why I wanted to make a movie of it, ”says the director.

In his career he feels lucky, because the success of his films, which have almost always worked at the box office, has made him move away from the comedy formulas that the industry have dominated, in fact he can take pride in having never directed a sequel or a remake: “I am going to tell you the truth, the producers who know me know that I do not accept that. I do not do remakes Neither sequelae. Or at least for the moment, everything is that then I swallow my words, but I am the defender of the original films, especially because as director what stimulates me is to find the best way to tell that story, and if there is already a precedent there is no stimulates me so much. As director, what I like is the challenge of a new story. ”