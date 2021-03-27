A.hen the GDR stumbled and the citizens rehearsed the revolution, there was a spirit of optimism. The demonstrators on Alexanderplatz on November 4, 1989 radiated confidence and cheerfulness. At least that is how the observer Wolfgang Engler noted it, only to recognize a changed “people” thirty years later in the same place in the heart of Berlin: “It is now grim. Doggedly. Old German. ”This change worries the sociologist and critic of the times, and he asks about the reasons for it.

At the beginning of his attempt at an explanation stands the formula of the “open society”, originally coined by Karl Popper, which promised a free and happy coexistence. All the greater was the disappointment that followed. Instead of opening processes, Engler recognizes a new social isolation between top and middle, middle and bottom, bottom and outside. The latter phenomenon can be observed increasingly since the “refugee crisis” of 2015. So we headed towards the state of an “abstract society” in which personal relationships were lost and anonymous, isolated and insecure individuals led an unhappy existence. With the “abstract society”, Engler is to be thanked for, Engler remembers a little noticed, admittedly sketchy passage in Popper’s classic “The open society and its enemies”.

Anyone who would assume that Engler was something of a Popperian is completely wrong. The opposite is the case, as he clearly shows. The bottom line is that Engler reads Popper’s work as an ideology of justification for capitalist society that causes delusion. His long essay resembles the story of the decline of a deceptive ideal and promise of salvation that has, as it were, crashed into “neoliberal” reality. In truth, the open society is “the obscure bourgeois society that presupposes it and on which it is built”. It continues to offer the “flank protection” for the “land grabbing of capitalism”.

Marx-Engel’s basic superstructure tectonics gives the text something like a framework, even if it is not explicitly mentioned and Engler only cites the two socialist thought leaders in one place. In any case, he is well-read. He collects his reading fruits from Machiavelli and Tocqueville to Hannah Arendt and Norbert Elias to David Graeber and Thomas Piketty, and is happy to quote extensively. That doesn’t necessarily suit the form of the essay, as the many key witnesses slow down the momentum and the progress of one’s own train of thought.



Wolfgang Engler: “The open society and its limits”. Matthes & Seitz Verlag, Berlin 2021. 207 pp., Hardcover, € 18.

It is treading on the spot anyway, considering the author does not present much more than just another “neoliberalism” critique. He does not deal with the term itself in detail, reducing it to the polemical variant of a blind, furious market-radical fundamentalism that has developed since Thatcher’s and Reagan’s times. How little the author tries to differentiate becomes clear at the latest when he easily classifies Wilhelm Röpke, the co-author of the social market economy and leading representative of an ethical-oriented ordoliberalism, among the intellectual ancestors. When Engler claims that neoliberalism is “anti-politics”, he cannot mean Röpke seriously.

Contradictions and Simplification

He does not notice strong opposing voices and nuances like those of Röpke, just as little considerations of a sociologist like Ralf Dahrendorf, from whom we could learn something worth considering about the concept of freedom in the field of tension between the individual and social context. Engler proceeds in a contradictory manner: he complains about the dominance of neoliberal anti-politics, but by no means thinks genuinely politically, but derives everything from basic economic conditions. Functional mechanisms and institutions of democracy and the rule of law are of little interest to him. Otherwise it could hardly be explained that, in his opinion, even the Russian Revolution “in some ways served the catalog of the ‘open society’”. By “radically cleaning up the old upper classes”, she had brought about a “radical change in the elite at all levels and in all social fields”.

After all, Engler causes some amazement with such formulations that his less original, repetitive essay is otherwise hardly able to arouse. Even a gentle murmur of revolution in the outlook cannot change anything in which Engler sees the “fundamental dispute” returning “after long years of mental exhaustion”. “Instead of just being an extended present, the future as such becomes conceivable again.” Apparently he believes that freedom and socialism can still be reconciled. Even Popper was able to gain a lot from the ideal, but thought it was unrealistic and refuted by history.

