As a minister, Wolfgang Clement shaped the Hartz reform. He later fell out with the SPD and campaigned for the FDP. Now he died at the age of 80.

BONN dpa / taz | The former Federal Minister of Economics and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Wolfgang Clement is dead. The 80-year-old died peacefully in his bed at home in Bonn early on Sunday morning with his family, the German press agency learned from the family.

The New Social Market Economy initiative also confirmed Clement’s death. The former SPD politician, who last supported the FDP, was chairman of the network’s board of trustees. FDP boss Christian Lindner tweeted on Sunday: “The FDP mourns Wolfgang Clement. As a social liberal, he was committed to social advancement, work and growth throughout his life. “

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) honored Clement as a “defining figure in North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany”. During his time as a politician, Clement was as much a contentious character as a modern maker of the Hartz reforms, according to Laschet, according to a statement on Sunday.

Clement was born on July 7, 1940 in Bochum, the son of a master builder. Because his father really wanted to, he studied law, but then became a journalist. In 1981 he switched to politics for the first time – as spokesman for the SPD executive committee.

In 1989, Prime Minister Johannes Rau brought him to Düsseldorf as head of the State Chancellery. Soon he was considered the Crown Prince of the North Rhine-Westphalian state father. At times they were so close that the two families went on vacation together. But the speculations about an actual or supposedly pushing successor poisoned the climate. “That was terrible and came to a head that our relationship suffered a lot in the end,” said Clement in 2020.

In 1998 he finally became Prime Minister himself. He had big plans and wanted to make NRW “State No. 1”. The journalist Clement proclaimed the media industry to be the engine of structural change – with moderate success. An animation film studio from Oberhausen became a symbol of an illusory Hollywood dream, into which 50 million euros flowed and which ultimately employed 20 people. “Lots of construction sites and no topping-out ceremony,” scoffed the CDU politician Friedrich Merz, who also came from North Rhine-Westphalia and with whom Clement got along well.

Four years later the call came from Berlin: SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder enthroned Clement as super minister with the merged ministry of economics and labor in order to implement the Hartz I to Hartz IV labor market reforms. He wanted to change something in the socio-economic framework in Germany, said Clement in retrospect.

The 2010 reform agenda, which he helped to implement, is now regarded as his outstanding political achievement – it brought the German economy boom years. At times he was traded as Schröder’s successor, but at the same time he lost the support of his party because he deprived them of part of their regular electorate with the cuts in the social sector. It was the beginning of a long estrangement that finally led to the uncomfortable comrade’s departure from the party in 2008.

In the following years he campaigned for the FDP several times. He was also active as an arbitrator in collective bargaining.