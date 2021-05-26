Mahmoud Ismail Badr

Coinciding with the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021, which is hosting Germany as the guest of honor of the 30th edition, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the German writer, playwright and poet Wolfgang Burchert (1921-1947), the voice of the generation that suffered the horrors of World War II, and expressed it with a legacy of literary writings The fine works and the distinguished manuscripts, which made him an international writer par excellence, whose works received every interest in his country and in various other cultures of the world as well.

At a time when the Hamburg University Library celebrates this occasion with a high-level literary festival, which it dubbed the slogan “Hamburg reads Burchert”, the capital Abu Dhabi, also through its most famous exhibition at the regional and international levels, which is linked with twinning with the Frankfurt International Book Fair, regains the status and influences of German literature. On the history of Western and Arab thought, within the framework of a special wing, concerned with the reservoirs, privacy, currents and trends of German literature through great writers and sober works that have left a great and inspiring impact on world literature, and in the picture are some of Germany’s most prominent creators and writers such as: Johann Goethe, Martin Luther, and Frederick Schiller, Thomas Mann, Friedrich Hölderlin, Bartold Brecht, Günter Grass, and many others are on the golden list of geniuses of German literature.

Despite the short life of Borscht (he passed away in a Basel hospital at the age of 26), he was able to be the most capable German voice to express the generation of young soldiers returning from World War II, and the generation of young men who were deceived by the global war and paid the price for its horrors. About 75 years have passed since the death of this writer, and his works still enjoy, for their symbolism, great evidence in Western and international culture, and they can still address everyone who has gone through the experience of war and the loss of the homeland.

That is why Burchert’s works have met, and are still receiving, a great response from translators around the world. A large part of his stories were transferred to “Al-Arabiya” since the early period of the Arab cultural and literary renaissance in the 1960s, and some of his stories were sometimes translated more than once in Arab magazines and periodicals. Such as the story “Bread”, “The Kitchen Clock”, “The Rats Also Sleep at Night”, “The Lion’s tooth”, and “The Sad Grania Flowers”, as well as his play “Out in the open before the door”. Critics usually view his works as The most optimistic, despite the fact that it was published during what is known as “literature of the ruins”, with its high hopes for salvation from the culture of war, hate speech and ideological extremism.

Burchert Worlds

Perhaps Arabic readers have discovered the worlds of Burchert at the beginning, when Magdy Youssef translated the play “In Front of the Door” into “Al-Arabiya” in 1962, and in 1966 Fouad Rebekah translated for him the story “On This Tuesday,” and in 1994, his play “In the Open” was shown. In front of the door », on the stage of Al-Rasheed Theater in Baghdad, within the activities of the Iraqi Theater Festival. The Egyptian novelist Ibrahim Aslan considered his global story “Bread” a profound expression of a colossal war (World War II), without mentioning this war in a single word, which made him an avant-garde writer receiving quite a bit of interest among critics and readers, and the owner of a language. Especially when writing about the suffering of people and their destinies, which may be put to the test, arbitrarily, by war and its horrors.

In the same context, the Jordanian Ministry of Culture also issued in 2009 a series of translated stories for this writer entitled “The Three Mysterious Kings,” translated by Ali Odeh, after a series of collections that were also translated from German to the same translator: “Elia’s Baths”, “The Arrogant Family”, “ The Return of the Wolves », and other masterpieces of this German writer worthy of appreciation.