C.As an actor, harly Hübner is booked for Nordic cheekiness, whether in feature films or in Rostock’s “Polizeiruf” – but his prime role in this tone, it has now become apparent, is perhaps that of the Wolfgang Borchert reader. The opening dialogue from Borchert’s drama of the century “Outside the door” between a funeral director and an old man, soon unmasked as death personified and the “God in whom nobody believes” – this bitter nihilistic and yet also situational comedy In the lecture, Huebner makes dialogue so vividly and drastically that it is a terrible pleasure.

“Burp several times and say: Rum!” Is the stage direction for death, which is looming from corpse-eating, and Huebner implements this mercilessly, so that peasant theater meets Sartre’s disgust, absorbed by a certain sentimentality, as it is with Borcherts Texts always in the background and sometimes in the foreground. “Why are you crying, old man?” Asks death, and God says: “Because I can’t change it. They are all my children! You shoot yourself. You hang yourself up. You drown yourself. They murder each other, a hundred today, a hundred thousand tomorrow. ”Hübner is on the stage at the Hamburger Kammerspiele, where the play was premiered on November 21, 1947, the author’s parents in the audience. Her son, however, had died the day before. He was only 26 years old.



Wolfgang Borchert during his time at the theater in Lüneburg in 1941

Image: Hamburg State and University Library





The city of Hamburg is celebrating this son, who would have turned one hundred today, with a festival lasting several weeks, which of course has to suffer from the pandemic. At the opening event, almost without an audience, transmitted online instead, Borchert’s forcedly narrow and yet profound work, which includes poetry, prose and drama, was explored with various voices: between its drastic and tenderness, between Döblin’s objectivity and lyrical pathos, between comedic and musical aspects. Borchert’s text “Hamburg”, set in prose, presented here by today’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher – perhaps at heart a Holderlin ode with the tenor “I’ve loved you for a long time”? That would not be so absurd, because the young Borchert adored Hölderlin as much as Rilke. But jazz can also be heard there: “City: primeval animal, puffing and puffing, primitive animal from courtyards, glass and sighs, tears, parks and screams of pleasure”.

Fog around the microphone and around the lantern

Had Borchert lived longer, maybe he would have become a German beat poet. Or a sketch writer: In his story “Schischyphusch”, read here by Isabel Bogdan, of all people, two people with the same speech impediment meet. One thinks the other made fun of him. Borchert would probably not have become a soul singer like the Hamburg-based Stefan Gwildis – but still not completely absurd, as Gwildis now breathes fog around the lantern in an adaptation of Borchert. As a reciter, he does well with some immortal lines: “The glow and the dog turned night into night.”



Archival material from Borchert’s possession: The ship in a bottle “Tui Hoo”, named after the speaking sea breeze from the story of the same name

Image: Hamburg State and University Library





Then there is Borchert’s post-war generation text “This is our Manifesto”, written in 1946, which tries to make Rilke contemptuous, whatsoever about fine art and good grammar, instead relies on coarseness, even demands to say “old pig” to the beloved: perhaps precisely in distancing but longing for the good and the beautiful? Pretty sure. Because at the end there is one thing in spite of everything: “Yes, yes: we want to love again and again in this crazy and funny world!”