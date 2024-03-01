Double in FP2

There Mercedes she arrived in Bahrain without too many proclamations, but convinced that she could have her say as Red Bull's first pursuer. And the first day of free practice showed the Silver Arrows of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in good form, so much so that the two English drivers finished in first and second position in FP2.

“We can't let it go to our heads“, warned Hamilton in conversations with journalists, suggesting that Mercedes will probably fight for pole, but will find themselves distant from Red Bull in terms of race pace.

Wolff dampens enthusiasm

“According to our calculations, we had slightly more engine power than the Red Bull“, confided the team principal Toto Wolff to Cars, Motor and Sportexplaining: “During the tests we didn't bluff, we had no reason to. We just had to learn to understand the new car and now we have a basis on which to fine-tune it much better.”

What we saw in free practice, however, keeps Wolff with his feet firmly on the ground: “On long runs we are still three tenths behind Max, but it is still less than expected.”