A Year-Long Goodbye

When Lewis Hamilton has made official his move to Ferrari for the 2025 and 2026 seasons last February 1st, the British driver surprised Mercedes, who did not expect the change of sides of the driver with whom he won 6 drivers’ and 8 constructors’ titles.

Wolff and the unfriendly divorce

In a long interview given to the British Sky Sports, the team principal – as well as CEO and co-owner – of Mercedes F1, Toto Wolff, he shared his feelings about Hamilton’s farewell: “There is a professional relationship and a personal one. But when we signed a short-term contract, it was clear that this could happen. What hurt me was that I didn’t have time to react. It all happened in one day.oe when we were thinking about the timing of the announcement, it was clear that the news had leaked from Ferrari, and which arrived right on the day of the announcement of their financial results”.

Toto Wolff explained that he regretted not having had the opportunity to promptly notify sponsors and shareholders and explain what was happening. The Austrian manager then continued: “Somewhere I read a motto: ‘Play hard, forgive quickly, and apologize when you’re wrong.’ I mean, our personal relationship hasn’t been affected. If I put myself in his shoes I can understand him, the team wasn’t doing very well, he’s in the last phase of his career and everyone wants to wear a red suit with the yellow horse. And also financially there were certainly very favorable conditions”. Wolff concluded: “I understand his motivations and I am absolutely at peace with him, our relationship is much deeper. But we didn’t divorce amicably.”