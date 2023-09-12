Singapore’s new challenge

Almost two weeks after the Italian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 teams are already ready to return to the track Singapore for a challenge completely different from that of Monza: in addition to the weekend which will be held at night, with a climate therefore extremely different from that of the Temple of Speedthe event will see drivers compete on the city track of Marina Baywhich will also feature layout changes compared to 2022. An intervention that will inevitably make lap times faster due to the introduction of a straight in the third sector which will remove the two chicanes located between turns 16 and 19.

The advantages of the route

Regardless, the circuit has features that should highlight the qualities of the Mercedes W14, as reiterated by the team’s Technical Director Peter Shovlin. For the latter, as well as for the Team Principal Toto Wolffthe car performs better on high downforce runwayswhich is why the Brackley manufacturer is approaching the Asian stage with optimism and with the main objective of defending its second position in the constructors’ championship, as well as being able to get back on the podium.

The main objectives

A goal that is not easy to achieve due to the competitiveness of the rival teams and the unpredictability of the results of each weekend, but which Wolff can do, even more so in events favorable to Mercedes: “We maximized the result in Monza with the package we had – declared the Austrian manager – it will be important for the rest of the season secure second place in the Constructors’ standings. On a circuit that didn’t necessarily suit the characteristics of our car we were still competitive. It’s encouraging to see the W14 perform well on a wide range of tracks. We’ve had some time to debrief after an intense double header, and now we’re heading into another. Singapore is a unique challenge for every team. The hot and humid conditions put a strain on the drivers, team members and cars. It’s a bumpy track, and there have been some changes to the layout this year too. It should make the ride smoother and slightly kinder to the tires. The battle with our closest competitors it’s incredibly tight. It is difficult to predict how the order will develop each weekend. Nonetheless, we generally get better performance on high-downforce tracks, then Let’s hope for a competitive performance“.