Wolff, Mercedes makes you rich

When Toto Wolff in January 2013 he joined the Mercedes F1 team, acquired 30% stake. A lucky decision, considering the increase in value of the team with the series successes achieved in the hybrid era of the category, with 7 consecutive drivers’ and 8 constructors’ titles. In 2020 the reconfirmation at the helm of the Silver Arrows in Formula 1, of which Wolff is now 33% co-owner (identical shares for Ineos and Mercedes AG), managing director and team principal.

Last April, Wolff had been included in the exclusive club of the sports world’s billionaires from the authoritative magazine Forbeswhich he had quantified at 1 billion dollars his heritage. The US magazine had included him among the twelve new Scrooges included in the ranking, highlighting in the biography – in a curious way – the protagonist role in the Drive to Survive series.

+60% in a few months

Although 2023 hasn’t been a memorable season for Mercedes so far, with the second position among the manufacturers still missing a win after ten races, Toto Wolff’s heritage does not seem to be affected by this team crisis at all. Forbes has in fact estimated that Toto Wolff’s net worth rose from $1 billion to $1.6 billion thanks to that “Mercedes is now worth an estimated $3.8 billion.”

For the US business magazine “the team is on track to post revenues of $700 millionwith operating income of $192 million”. Asked by Forbes himself, Wolff commented: “Our business is quite predictable on revenue streams. I believe sports that provide unscripted content are resilient to crises. If we do a good job to promote F1 and give a good show – as we are planning together with Liberty Media -, I believe we will surpass other sectors”. But a Mercedes capable of winning only one race in the last year and a half is far from Wolff’s wishes: “I would give up every penny of the profits to win again.”