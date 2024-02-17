by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, 2024 to start again

After two years of almost total lean, with the Interlagos 2022 double as the only banner that can be displayed in the list of GPs won, Mercedes intends to start from scratch. In fact, he already did it last year, dismissing former technical director Mike Elliott and placing James Allison in his place.

The former Ferrari driver was chosen by team principal Toto Wolff and had months to work on the W15 project – our Carlo Platella analyzed it here – and give a turning point to the team with the 2024 season.

Wolff's words

2024 season and W15 project which Wolff presented with these words: “It is clear that in the last two years we have taken some less successful development paths but in Formula 1 there is never a crystal ball that drastically changes the odds, it's about fine-tuning all the little things. This is what we tried to incorporate into the W15 over the winter“, these are the words to the Mercedes channels.

The Wolffs are also improving

Wolff, who has also sworn loyalty to Mercedes, indicated the points on which he can still improve: “I will always be part of this team as a shareholder, but I feel I can make my best contribution as Team Principal and CEO – He admitted – The past year has allowed me to reflect on areas I can improve, and this has been important in giving me perspective for the years to come. We have clarity at the top of the organization and this stability will give confidence to the team“.