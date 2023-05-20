2016: Hamilton’s toughest year at Mercedes

In the ten years that have passed since Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes, i.e. from 2013 to today, the Briton has experienced moments in the role of absolute leader in the F1 world championship, as evidenced by the six championships won at the wheel of the Brackley single-seater. In this decade, however, there have also been difficulties and tensions between him and the team, the heaviest of which dates back to 2016. Just in that season, Hamilton’s domination was interrupted by the world championship victory of his teammate Nico Rosbergwith which contrasts arose during almost the entire championship.

The ‘questions’ to the team

To aggravate the situation there were then other problems that arose directly with the team, even more after some breakdowns suffered in the second part of the world championship, such as to allow Rosberg to take advantage of the knockouts of the Englishman and fly towards the first and only world title in career. The high point of the ‘cold war’ between Hamilton and Mercedes came after the Malaysian GPclosed prematurely by number 44 for the engine failure. An episode that sent the Englishman into a rage, who thus vented himself to the microphones of the BBC after the race: “My questions are directed to Mercedes – She said – we have lost so many engines. There are eight pilots and mine is the only one that has failed. Someone has to give me answers, because this is not acceptable. Something or someone doesn’t want me to win this year. It’s strange. There were type 43 Mercedes engines and only mine failed“.

The importance of trust

Words that brought Hamilton one step away from divorce from Mercedes, with which he was then able to clarify and win continuously from 2017 to 2021: “Trust is an important issue, for him and for me – said the Team Principal Toto Wolff in an interview with ESPN – you have to earn it and put it to the test, and that’s only then you can trust. We have built this trust over the years, and even though there were some difficult moments, like in 2016, we dealt with them right away. It’s like with my wife, Susie: if I have a problem, she’ll pick up the phone right away and we’ll talk about it. We discuss everything and clarify each other, or we agree not to agree. And since then we have been very strong with him ”.

Love Mercedes

A confrontation that then led Hamilton and Mercedes to dominate until the return of Red Bull with Max Verstappen, but which above all contributed to almost completely forgetting what happened in that 2016: “In business and at work Hamilton added. It’s very difficult to be open with people, because there always seems to be someone ready to stab you in the back, and I think that’s the element of trust we have. He welcomed me into his family, and he welcomed my family into our team. If I look at the other riders who have left a team after just one season, I don’t think anyone has been given the chance to show what they can do. You can’t build a relationship in just one year with such a large organization. I was really lucky to be a part of it and to have this experience. There is a lot of love herethis team has a winning mentality and I i need to stay in a place where there is a winning mentalitybecause that’s what I have.” Completely different words from those expressed almost seven years ago, and which could open the door to a possible renewal of the British driver’s contract with Mercedes, as it expires at the very end of this season. An even more concrete hypothesis after another comment by Wolff concerning the possibility of guaranteeing his driver a car with which he could aim for an eighth world title: “We owe him a car – he concluded – it’s difficult given Red Bull’s pace, but we owe them a car. He won’t win the title this year, therefore we have to give it another chance“.