The past at Williams

In 2009, even before becoming Team Principal of Mercedes, Toto Wolff had acquired one minority share of Williams, a historic British team that is still suffering from a results crisis from which it is trying to escape. As the years passed, and especially after becoming co-owner of Mercedes, winner of eight consecutive constructors’ championship titles from 2014 to 2021, the Austrian manager had to sell his shares in Williams, but his heart has always remained in Grove.

The growth of the team

The proof is in the recent statements released to describe the constant growth of the British company, which achieved points in five grand prix (Bahrain, Canada, Great Britain, Canada and Italy) not only thanks to the performances of Alexander Albon, but also thanks to the team reorganization work orchestrated by James Vowlesformer Strategy Director at Mercedes and now Team Principal of Williams.

Happiness in positive results

In this regard, Wolff expressed a certain admiration for the project implemented by Williams, hoping that the team can return to the glories of the past or in any case compete in positions of greater importance than the current ones: “Williams deserves to compete at a good level and they are doing a good job – he declared in an interview reported by grandprix247.com – we saw that it’s an efficient car and it’s fast when it’s fast, but Zandvoort is a high downforce track and they were still there. I feel a certain pleasure and pride when I see them perform so wellbut obviously we have to finish now because we don’t want them to have any further help.”

The target: Schumacher in Williams

In addition, although Williams appears close to renewing Logan Sargeant for 2024, Wolff has made no secret of his intention to return to F1 as an official driver Mick Schumachernow third driver of Mercedes after the relationship interrupted with Haas at the end of 2022: “I think he deserves to be on the starting grid – he added – the moment you feel unsafe in a car for a long period of time, the more pressure you feel on yourself and the poorer you perform, and I think this happened at Haas. Mick is fast: if you win F3 and F2, there is high potential in you, and him he was never able to prove it. I’m happy to have a third driver, the simulator’s contribution is enormous and this sometimes leads us to make big jumps from Friday to Saturday because he trains a lot during the night.”