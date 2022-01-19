After the many controversies arising from the management of the final phase of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship by the Race Direction headed by Michael Masi, the International Federation had announced a profound analysis on what happened in those excited moments, following the suggestion of President Jean Todt. The successor of the transalpine, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, then made it clear that he wanted to continue with the revision of the organizational structure, giving the edge to the indiscretions that spoke of precise requests by Mercedes to remove Masi and the technical director Tombazis. Today’s date – January 19 – should mark an important point on the analysis, since an item on the agenda of the Sports Advisory Committee has been scheduled which will be dedicated to the use of the Safety Car. The next step will be the discussion open to all the drivers present on the starting grid.

Meanwhile from the columns of the site of Auto, Motor und Sport, Toto Wolff wanted to put further pressure on the Federation: “We can try, together with the FIA, to do better in the future. But I expect facts, not just words. We can’t freestyle like this with regulation, in a sport that should only be a sport. There must be clarity on the rules before the start of the new season, so that every driver, every team, every fan knows what is allowed and what is not. In the end we are here to give entertainment, but no decision should break the rules, for the sake of the show “, concluded the number one of the Mercedes wall.