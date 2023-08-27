Bitter Holland

The Zandvoort weekend ended in a rather bitter way for the Mercedes. The proclamations made at the end of free practice by Hamilton and Russell, who had defined the dutch friday as one of “best of the whole season” collided with the problems encountered in qualifying by the seven-time world champion and, above all, with one poor handling of mixed rain-dry conditions that characterized today’s race. In fact, once again the W14, in terms of pace, had risen in the race compared to what emerged on the flying lap, where even George Russell had still managed to grab the third starting position.

Strategic disaster

But today the Mercedes team strategists misjudged several race situations, reading with guilty delay the climatic changes that made the Zandvoort race the craziest of the season. Russell in particular saw his podium chances thwarted by his decision staying out for a long time at the start of the race, on the wet track, with dry tyres while all its direct rivals stopped to fit intermediate tyres. A gamble that didn’t pay off and forced the young Briton to come back from last position with the hard compounds. In the end, after the restart following the red flag, the #63 Mercedes also had to retire following a contact with the McLaren of Lando Norris. The real damage, however, had already been done.

Wolff’s rage

“I think we’ve been out catastrophically too long – admitted Toto Wolff to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – toWe got it all wrong, completely. And that’s annoying because the car had really good pace. From then on, we could only try to limit the damage as best we could.”. The less than perfect strategy of the Brackley stable has Lewis Hamilton’s comeback plans are also complicatedhowever good at to go back from the 13th starting box to the sixth final place, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Following the philosophy of no-blame cultureHowever, Wolff avoided pointing the finger at this or that department within the team: “We will look into the situation thoroughly. It’s never about one person or one area“, he said.

Consolation W14

“We saw at the end, on the intermediate compounds, that George had Max Verstappen’s pace. And Lewis was very fast behind Sainz. He could have been far ahead. But it’s still a bittersweet sensation, because the result is really bad. It remains what could have been, but in this sport he doesn’t count ”, added the Mercedes boss. Ultimately though, the Austrian team principal still recognized the importance of having at least regained a competitive performance in the race after the summer break: “I prefer to have good pace, a fast car and a mediocre result, even if it hurts“, concluded Wolff.