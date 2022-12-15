Like dad Michael, too Mick Schumacher will be able to boast of having been part of both the Ferrari that of Mercedesalbeit as a member of the Academy in Maranello and as a reserve driver for the Silver Arrows starting from 2023. The young German driver, back from two difficult seasons at Haas in which he scored 12 points, thus left the Prancing Horse to accept the proposal arrived from Toto Wolff, who had immediately set their sights on him to replace Nyck De Vries, who obtained a starting seat at Alpha Tauri. In recent weeks, the Austrian, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes team, had spent words of esteem for Mick Schumacher and everything boded for a positive resolution to the deal, with the official announcement just this morning.

“Mick is a talented young man and we are delighted to have him on the team“, Toto Wolff began, adding: “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is eager to learn and improve as a driver. They are all important qualities and we look forward to helping us develop W14. Plus, with two years of Formula 1 experience under his belt, he’ll be ready to get into the car at short notice, should Lewis or George need to be replaced.“. Schumacher will in fact be present at the grands prix with the team, as well as being involved in the simulator in Brackley. Words of welcome also came from Markus Schafer, Mercedes F1 non-executive president: “It’s great to have Mick with us. He has already shown impressive talent on the track and I can’t wait to see him apply it to the development side as well. He has a lot to offer in this important role. We have big plans for 2023 and Mick will be an integral part of the Mercedes family.”