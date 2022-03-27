The outcome of the qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah represent a further cause for sporting concern for the Mercedeswhich started the 2022 world championship in a way that was not entirely convincing in terms of competitiveness: the most evident element is dictated by the presence of only George Russell in the top 10 – 6th – with the English who partially made us forget the sensational elimination of Lewis Hamilton in Q1.

The team principal also intervened on this complex period for the Anglo-German team Toto Wolffwho thus analyzed the main defects found in this start of the season: “We believe the car has potential – said the Austrian manager – but we cannot make it go as we would like, and even with the engine we are not very fast. There are so many small elements that we are missing, it’s not just something wrong. I’m sure we’ll be back to winning, but I don’t know how long it will take. It is difficult to provide timing, as it remains a complicated aspect“, He told Sky Sport F1. “The whole new regulation has to be understood, from the aerodynamics to the chassis. You can see that Ferrari is doing very well, and Red Bull has also figured out how to push the car. We know what we’re missing, we see it from the data, and that’s a lot of things – he added – we thought about starting from the pit lane, but in that case we would have lost 17-18 seconds. We will normally start from our box, but we don’t know if the car will get better. Obviously we hope so, also trusting on Friday’s positive long runs. The development of the engine does not take place in three months, but in a much longer time, about a year and a half. The engine is missing, Ferrari and Honda are faster, with more power. This is not the time to say that the engine is the primary reason for the problem, because there are bigger ones. When we understand the set up and aerodynamics better, then we will be much further ahead with today’s engine as well ”.