For the first time this season, the Mercedes he closed a race with both of his drivers on the podium. The goal, often touched upon in previous appointments, has instead succeeded in France thanks to 2nd place for Lewis Hamiltonwho thus celebrated his 300th career GP in front of his teammate George Russellvery skilled in taking advantage of Sergio Perez’s distraction at the restart from the Virtual Safety Car to get back to third place.

A positive and satisfactory result for the Anglo-German team, but not fully satisfying for the team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager, while welcoming the podium placements as a demonstration of the steps forward made by Mercedes, nevertheless emphasized those that have yet to be concretized to achieve victory: “It would be a pleasure to win, but we must remain humble – Wolff said after the race – at the moment our car is not competitive enough to fight with the leaders. I’m always pessimistic because we are missing 6-7 tenths of the leaders. Verstappen was no longer gaining ground on us because he was looking after the tires, but I can say that the team work has been excellent and the riders have also done a great job. Russell was smart and quick, while Lewis was a lion. We always do our best “.

One of the problems that torments Wolff the most is that related to the differences in performance between the qualification and the racewhen the W13 manages to make a leap in quality compared to the Saturday tests: “I don’t know why – he added – in qualifying we struggle to get the tires in the right window, succeeding only in the second or third timed attempt, when we are not in the ideal conditions to push to the maximum. We are still investigating this problem and we have the best people who can help us deal with it ”.

In conclusion, the team principal also explained how he managed communications with his drivers during the race: “I felt that George had the right pace to be able to catch up on Perez – He admitted – so I wanted to give him the directions to motivate him. Lewis had one positive mindset and continued to push until the end ”.