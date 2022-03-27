With a car in the third and one in the eighth row, the Mercedes confirmed in Saudi Arabia what the team had suspected in Bahrain, namely that the W13 was far from the level necessary to compete for pole and wins. But what happened during qualifying was also unexpected for the team manager, Toto Wolff, who, before the most important session on Saturday, was convinced that their drivers would be “in no man’s land”, behind Ferrari and Red Bull, but with a reassuring gap over the other teams. It did not go that way, since Lewis Hamiltonstruggling with a decidedly unmanageable single-seater, is even released in Q1 And George Russell he was seen overtaking by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, and classified sixth. Wolff did not hide his disappointment with what he saw on the track, and did not hide the complex situation in which the dominant team found itself in the hybrid era of Formula 1.

Toto Wolff (Mercedes team principal and co-owner): “I love competition and we have all always loved competition. We’ve had eight truly incredible years, leading the group. But this time it feels like a bit of being back in 2013, where we simply do not have the speed of Red Bull and probably not even that of Ferrari. We keep fighting, it’s the only feeling I have at the moment. We need to fight. Certainly the performance level is unacceptable. We are the third force, but sometimes not, like today. And staying in this position is simply not an option. The difference between Hamilton and Russell? We didn’t make huge set-up changes, but big enough to have dramatic consequences on the car’s performance, resulting in solid entry into Q3 and elimination in Q1. We had a rear wing with less air resistance, but it’s still not enough to get the result we wanted. But in general there is not a single problem, we have many parts of the machine that do not work, that we do not understand and that do not have an acceptable level of performance and this is not what we expect from the car ”.