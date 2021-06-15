Mercedes felt the pinch. In the last two Grands Prix, the world champion team has not been able to express the potential necessary to aim for victory, paying for an important gap with Red Bull which has resulted in the loss of leadership in both world classifications.

Brackley are hoping that it will all become a street circuit trauma, but to dismiss the matter, a ready redemption is needed next weekend at Paul Ricard.

“The French Grand Prix will bring us back to a more traditional circuit – commented Toto Wolff – and I hope this can be positive news for us. Paul Ricard is a track on which we have done well in the past, it is a track with a wide range of corners that will test the car in every respect, an interesting challenge to face ”.

“We come from two street circuits on which our car did not adapt – continued Wolff – we knew they would be difficult, but we are still disappointed to have lost a podium and a victory due to mistakes we made ourselves”.

“We are frustrated, and this confirms the very high standards in which we operate, and it is what drives us to move forward. In both Monaco and Baku we put the car in a window that allowed only one of our drivers to find the right feeling, and it was the case of Valtteri in Monaco and Lewis in Baku “.

“In a confrontation as close and intense as the one we are seeing this season, we know that we must guarantee both our drivers a car capable of pushing them to the limit, without losing confidence”.

Wolff’s is not a casual hint, because Sergio Perez’s success in Baku reiterated that in the 2021 World Championship a single driver will not be enough to aim for the Constructors’ classification.

The situation has changed a lot compared to twelve months ago, when Hamilton alone scored 347 points at the end of the season, compared to 319 overall by the two Red Bulls. This year is another story, and Wolff knows it well.

“Only six races have been disputed since the start of the season – he concluded – and there is still a long way to go. We do not expect major changes in terms of hierarchies, and we will try to transform the knowledge we have acquired in recent weeks into performance, in the hope that we can confirm ourselves much more competitive with both of our cars ”.